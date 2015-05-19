En fase regular de los tres torneos dirigidos en la Liga Bancomer Mx, obtuvo 52.3% de efectividad
El Club Atlas hizo oficial la salida del técnico Tomás Boy al final de su participación en el torneo Clausura 2015, tras acordar que no renovarán su contrato.
En su mensaje, el club informó que en la fase regular de los tres torneos dirigidos en la Liga Bancomer Mx, Tomás Boy obtuvo 52.3 por ciento de efectividad con 80 puntos de 153 disputados.
Con esta productividad, el equipo iniciará el próximo torneo de Apertura 2015 en el noveno lugar con un porcentaje de 1.3529 en la tabla de cocientes, manifestó.
“Atlas F. C. agradece al señor Boy el profesionalismo mostrado y le deseamos éxito en sus futuras actividades. Una vez que se haya definido a la persona que se hará cargo de la dirección técnica de nuestro equipo, se dará a conocer a través de nuestros medios oficiales”, versa el comunicado.
