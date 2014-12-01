Una riña antes del duelo entre el Atlético y el Deportivo dejó a un aficionado muerto; Jiménez entró de cambio al 58’
Redacción @DDMexico
El Atlético de Madrid de Diego Simeone venció en casa al Deportivo La Coruña, sin embargo se vio ensombrecido por la muerte de un aficionado antes del juego en el Estadio Vicente Calderón.
Ambas aficiones tuvieron una riña a los alrededores del estadio, que finalizó con el saldo de una persona fallecida.
Luego del cotejo el técnico del Depor, Victor Fernández, aseguró que de haber sabido lo que había ocurrido él hubiera abogado porque no se jugará el partido.
“Para suspender un partido, debemos de tener la información correcta y no la teníamos y a lo mejor tienen razón debimos haber suspendido el partido especial haber jugado en otro momento, pero el jugador ni el técnico tiene capacidad ni potestad para tomar esas decisiones”, explicó.
En el juego, los Colchoneros abrieron el marcador antes del medio tiempo, pues Saúl Ñíguez aprovechó la asistencia que le hizo Mario Mandzukic, para rematar de cabeza y vencer al portero Fabricio. Para la parte complementaria Arda Turan selló el triunfo tras marcar el segundo tanto, a los 55’.
El mexicano Raúl Jiménez entró de cambio al 58’ por Mandzukic y tuvo una discreta participación.
Mientras, en otro duelo, el Villarreal, con Jonathan dos Santos de titular y dando una asistencia, venció 2-0 al Córdoba.
Foto: Especial
