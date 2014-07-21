Luego de una larga investigación, la policía de NY dio con los responsables del crimen
Nueva York.- Luego de una ardua investigación el Departamento de Policía (NYPD) logró atrapar al par de hispanos, que presuntamente intentaron violar a una mujer en Queens.
Los acusados fueron identificados como Franklin Velázquez (21) y Jorge Maldonado (28).
Informes preliminares indicaron que el NYPD los acusa de
‘Atoran’ a hispanos violadoresatacar a una mujer de 18 años, cuando caminaba cerca de la avenida Putnam y la avenida Seneca, el miércoles de la semana
De acuerdo con el reporte Velázquez golpeó a la mujer en la cabeza mientras Maldonado la agarraba por el cuello y le cubrió la boca. Después Velázquez se le fue encima y comenzó a abusar sexualmente de ella.
Luego, huyeron cuando vieron que un peatón se acercaba.
Indigna video de abuso policiaco
Rabia, indignación y tristeza generó a defensores de los derechos humanos y residentes un video que muestra los momentos en que Eric Garner, hombre de 43 años, es detenido por cinco policías de Staten Island, quienes recurren a la fuerza bruta para someterlo.
La grabación comienza con Garner argumentando no haber cometido ningún crimen en frente de los uniformados.
Después se ve cómo es sometido por detrás y comienza el forcejeo en el que intenta desprenderse al no poder respirar.
Luego se oye a su amigo, identificado como Ramsey Orta, que narra: “lo único que hizo fue detener una pelea”.
El Departamento de Policía de NY manejó en la versión oficial que se detuvo a Eric por vender cigarros de forma ilegal; no obstante, medios locales aseguran que el sujeto falleció por un ataque cardíaco al no poder respirar.
Hasta ahora miles de personas han repudiado el hecho en la página de Facebook de la policía.
Foto: Especial
