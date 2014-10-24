Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Ana Patiño fue detenida por elementos de la policía ministerial del estado

Ana

La exesposa de Servando Gómez fue detenida en Michoacán.

Redacción @DDMexico

Ciudad de México.- La ex esposa de Servando Gómez La Tuta, Ana Patiño López, fue capturada por la Policía Ministerial de Michoacán, confirmó ayer la Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado (PGJE).

La mujer traía una importante suma de dinero en el momento de su arresto, por lo que ofreció a las autoridades 200 mil pesos a cambio de que la dejaran libre.

La aprehensión se llevó a cabo en la autopista de Occidente, a la altura del municipio de Zinapécuaro, cuando ella viajaba a bordo de un vehículo.

Patiño López fue detenida por delitos contra la salud, cohecho en grado tentativo, posesión de un automóvil presuntamente robado, así como de recursos de probable procedencia ilícita .

La Tuta es líder del grupo criminal de Los Caballeros Templarios, un violento cártel con tintes de secta religiosa.

Michoacán es el principal bastión de Los Caballeros Templarios, donde además del narcotráfico se dedican a la extorsión, el secuestro y el contrabando de hierro que envían a China.

Foto: Especial

