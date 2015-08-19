Isabel Miranda ofreció las cifras que indican el aumento del delito
Ciudad de México.- La presidenta de la organización Alto al Secuestro, Isabel Miranda de Wallace, dio a conocer que en el mes de julio aumentó el número de plagios de menores de 12 a 17 años de edad.
Esta cifra alcanzó 10.22% del total de estos ilícitos que se cometieron a nivel nacional y se registraron 225 víctimas, informó durante su reporte mensual.
En julio, precisó, hubo 18 menores secuestrados. Además, se reportaron 176 secuestros, con 225 víctimas, cuya cifra se incrementó en 4.1%, respecto al mes anterior, que registró 216 víctimas.
Mencionó que existe una disminución de Averiguaciones Previas con respecto al mes de junio al pasar de 178 a 176, sin embargo hubo más víctimas, debido a que las indagatorias se abren por una o más personas secuestradas en el mismo acto delictivo.
Mencionó que estos secuestros se están dando principalmente en las ciudades y normalmente son jóvenes en edad de secundaria y algunos de preparatoria; unos han sido secuestrados en camino en su casa, pero también ha habido casos donde se los arrebatan a las madres de familia.
Gráfico: Diariodemexusa
