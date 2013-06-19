Ya van varias amenazas y la PGR los ignora
Trabajadores del albergue para migrantes “La 72” en Tabasco han sido amenazados de muerte y existen fuertes indicios de que las van a cumplir, ya que las autoridades evaden implementar las medidas de protección que habían sido acordadas con el albergue.
Estas amenazas han tenido como principal objetivo al activista Rubén Figueroa, un destacado defensor de los derechos de los migrantes, quien ha denunciado la participación de grupos del crimen organizado en secuestros y extorsiones a migrantes.
El pasado 8 de junio un hombre llegó al albergue para migrantes “La 72” y advirtió a Rubén Figueroa que dejara de interferir en las actividades del crimen organizado o se encontraría su cadáver “embalsamado”.
Más tarde, este mismo hombre fue detenido, junto con otros tres individuos sospechosos de estar implicados en bandas que atacan a migrantes. Todos fueron puestos en libertad posteriormente por la Procuraduría General de Justicia de Tabasco, pese a la aparente existencia de pruebas sobre la implicación de al menos uno de ellos en secuestros y extorsión de migrantes.
“Ante la falta la voluntad de las autoridades para cumplir con su obligación de proteger a las personas migrantes, voluntarias y voluntarios han tenido que asumir este papel poniendo su vida y su seguridad en riesgo” afirmó Daniel Zapico, representante de Amnistía Internacional en México.
