Reportan dos decesos tras el accidente
Notimex
La Unidad Municipal de Protección Civil de la localidad Las Margaritas reportó hoy la caída de una avioneta Cessna en la comunidad indígena Yalcoc, accidente en el que perdieron la vida dos personas.
El organismo municipal indicó que personal de Protección Civil llegó al sitio del desplome esta mañana, y sofocó el fuego provocado por la aeronave que aún prevalecía en la vegetación del área, a donde también arribaron elementos de la VII Región Militar.
Indicó que hasta el momento se desconocen las causas del accidente, pero destacó que en los recientes días se registraron fuertes vientos en el municipio de Las Margaritas.
Asimismo, aún se ignora el nombre del propietario y de los ocupantes, señalaron las autoridades.
Agentes del Ministerio Público y peritos de la Procuraduría General de Justicia del estado acudieron a la zona del siniestro, para el levantamiento de los cuerpos y preservar la escena, hasta en tanto arriben los especialistas de la Dirección de Aeronáutica Civil para las investigaciones correspondientes.
