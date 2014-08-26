Javier emigró a la Gran Manzana con el objetivo de mejorar su vida y gracias a su esfuerzo ahora tiene su propio negocio
Virginia Alvarado
Nueva York.- Javier Salazar emigró de su natal San Juan Raboso, ubicado en el municipio de Izúcar de Matamoros, Puebla, a la ciudad de Nueva York. Llegó sabiendo el oficio de reparador de bicicletas, una actividad que a la fecha sigue desarrollando y que le ha hecho dueño de su propio negocio.
“Allá en nuestro pueblo había muchas bicicletas porque a la gente le gusta hacer montañismo y también porque es un medio de transporte económico”, sostuvo.
Cuando Salazar llegó a NY hace más de 10 años destacó que pese a existir muchos otros oficios, siempre quiso seguir haciendo lo que había aprendido en su natal población.
“A mí me gusta mucho mi oficio, siempre he tenido mucha pasión por arreglar las bicicletas y eso también se lo heredé a mis hijos que ahora también aprendieron este trabajo”, destacó el padre de familia, quién comenzó trabajando en diferentes talleres siempre con el objetivo de poder poner su propio comercio.
“Aquí el salario es bueno en comparación de México, pero nosotros siempre tuvimos el deseo de poner nuestro propio negocio y no depender de nadie más”, recalcó Marcial Salazar, hijo de Javier, quien también desarrolla el mismo trabajo.
La familia Salazar hace cinco años hizo realidad uno de sus mayores anhelos, el poder tener su propio taller de reparación y venta de bicis.
“Pues con el esfuerzo del trabajo pudimos hacer realidad nuestro sueño y pusimos ‘Bushwick Bicycles’ en donde ahora trabajamos toda la familia”, expresó Javier.
Subrayó que su primer sueldo a la semana cuando recién llegó fueron menos de 300 dólares.
Ahora sus principales clientes son paisanos y ciclistas de la Gran Manzana.
“Muchos de nuestros paisanos son repartidores y nos da gusto servir a nuestra comunidad, ellos hacen un gran trabajo, mueven la ciudad con sus bicicletas”, manifestó el poblano.
El paisano comentó que el trabajo es variado y hay días en los que atienden 20, 30 o hasta 50 composturas, entre éstas las más frecuentes son cambiar llantas ponchadas, reparar frenos, ajustar el sistema de luces y canjear cadenas.
En cuanto a su actual salario, Javier indicó no tener un estimado, pues además de reparar bicicletas también venden equipos para ciclistas.
Apoya a sus paisas. Javier destacó que sus principales clientes son paisanos y ciclistas neoyorkinos, lo que le da mucho gusto.
Logra el ‘sueño americano’. Con mucho esfuerzo y dedicación, Javier Salazar destacó en su oficio, logrando tener su negocio:
Foto: Virginia Alvarado
I think the admin of this site is in fact working hard in support of his website, for the reason that here every data is quality based stuff.
Great work! That is the kind of info that are supposed to
be shared around the web. Shame on the seek engines for
no longer positioning this put up higher! Come on over and discuss with my web site .
Thank you =)
Hello my family member! I wish to say that this article is
awesome, great written and come with approximately all significant infos.
I’d like to peer more posts like this .
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up!
I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back in the future.
All the best
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts
as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog?
My website is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my visitors would genuinely
benefit from some of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this okay with you. Thanks a lot!
I could not resist commenting. Perfectly written!
Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with
my zynga group? There’s a lot of people that I think
would really appreciate your content. Please let me know.
Thanks
Hi, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this post.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!
I really love your site.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you develop this amazing site
yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to create my very own website and
want to learn where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.
Thanks!
After I initially left a comment I appear to have
clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now whenever a comment is added I recieve four emails with the exact same comment.
There has to be an easy method you are able to remove
me from that service? Thanks a lot!
You need to be a part of a contest for one of the finest
websites online. I am going to highly recommend this website!
Wow, superb blog format! How lengthy have you been blogging for?
you made running a blog look easy. The whole glance of your website is wonderful, as well as the
content material!
I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be what precisely I’m
looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs?
I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a few of the subjects you write related to here.
Again, awesome site!
Heya superb blog! Does running a blog like this take a lot of work?
I’ve absolutely no knowledge of programming but I had been hoping
to start my own blog soon. Anyhow, if you have any ideas or techniques
for new blog owners please share. I know this is off subject but I simply needed to
ask. Many thanks!
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before
but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new
to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be
book-marking and checking back often!
Link exchange is nothing else however it is just placing the other person’s weblog link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do similar in support of you.
Wow, incredible blog format! How lengthy have you been running a blog for?
you made running a blog look easy. The whole look of your
site is magnificent, as neatly as the content material!
Your style is very unique compared to other people I’ve
read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this blog.
Excellent post! We will be linking to this particularly great content on our
site. Keep up the good writing.
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I
am impressed! Very useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information much.
I was looking for this particular info for a very
long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Nice blog here! Also your website lots up very fast! What
web host are you the use of? Can I get your associate hyperlink for your host?
I want my site loaded up as fast as yours lol