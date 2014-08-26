Por César Fabián Perez

Javier emigró a la Gran Manzana con el objetivo de mejorar su vida y gracias a su esfuerzo ahora tiene su propio negocio

Oficios de migrantes

NOMBRE: Javier Salazar.
LUGAR DE NACIMIENTO: San Juan Raboso, Puebla.
OFICIO: Reparador de bicicletas.

Virginia Alvarado

Nueva York.- Javier Salazar emigró de su natal San Juan Rabo­so, ubicado en el mu­nicipio de Izúcar de Matamoros, Puebla, a la ciudad de Nueva York. Llegó sabiendo el oficio de reparador de bicicletas, una actividad que a la fecha sigue desarrollando y que le ha hecho dueño de su propio negocio.

“Allá en nuestro pueblo ha­bía muchas bicicletas porque a la gente le gusta hacer monta­ñismo y también porque es un medio de transporte económi­co”, sostuvo.

Cuando Salazar llegó a NY hace más de 10 años destacó que pese a existir muchos otros oficios, siempre quiso seguir haciendo lo que había aprendi­do en su natal población.

“A mí me gusta mucho mi oficio, siempre he tenido mucha pasión por arreglar las bicicle­tas y eso también se lo heredé a mis hijos que ahora también aprendieron este trabajo”, destacó el padre de familia, quién comenzó trabajando en diferentes talleres siempre con el objetivo de poder poner su propio comercio.

“Aquí el salario es bueno en comparación de México, pero nosotros siempre tuvimos el deseo de poner nuestro propio negocio y no depender de nadie más”, recalcó Marcial Salazar, hijo de Javier, quien también desarrolla el mismo trabajo.

La familia Salazar hace cinco años hizo realidad uno de sus mayores anhelos, el poder tener su propio taller de reparación y venta de bicis.

“Pues con el esfuerzo del trabajo pudimos hacer realidad nuestro sueño y pusimos ‘Bus­hwick Bicycles’ en donde ahora trabajamos toda la familia”, expresó Javier.

Subrayó que su primer sueldo a la semana cuando recién llegó fueron menos de 300 dólares.

Ahora sus principales clien­tes son paisanos y ciclistas de la Gran Manzana.

“Muchos de nuestros paisa­nos son repartidores y nos da gusto servir a nuestra comuni­dad, ellos hacen un gran trabajo, mueven la ciudad con sus bici­cletas”, manifestó el poblano.

El paisano comentó que el trabajo es variado y hay días en los que atienden 20, 30 o hasta 50 composturas, entre éstas las más frecuentes son cambiar llantas ponchadas, reparar fre­nos, ajustar el sistema de luces y canjear cadenas.

En cuanto a su actual salario, Javier indicó no tener un esti­mado, pues además de reparar bicicletas también venden equipos para ciclistas.

Apoya a sus paisas. Javier destacó que sus prin­cipales clientes son paisanos y ciclistas neoyorkinos, lo que le da mucho gusto.

Logra el ‘sueño americano’. Con mucho esfuerzo y dedicación, Javier Salazar destacó en su oficio, logrando tener su negocio:

Sin título-2

Foto: Virginia Alvarado

