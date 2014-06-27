Por Jose Manuel Gutierrez Lopez

Integrantes de un grupo de activistas fueron detenidos y torturados por uniformados en el Norte de Chiapas  

Sufren tormento. Las víctimas supuestamente fueron golpeadas por los agentes hasta que se cansaron.

Redacción

Chiapas.- A base de golpes, tortura psico­lógica y aislamiento, policías del municipio de Pueblo Nuevo Solistahua­cán, en el Norte del estado de Chiapas, torturaron a un grupo de cinco indígenas, entre ellos un activista defensor y promo­tor de los derechos humanos.

José Luis Pérez Pérez, Ro­berto Pérez Pérez, Juan Carlos Pérez Pérez, Mario Pérez Pérez y Braulio Gómez Gómez, este último miembro de la Liga Mexicana por la Defensa de los Derechos Humanos (Limedh), denunciaron que el martes por la tarde fueron capturados violentamente por unos uni­formados y civiles armados, enviados por el alcalde Enoc Díaz Pérez.

Violencia

A catorrazos fueron llevados frente al edil, quien ante su presencia seguían siendo agredidos sin que éste dijera o hiciera algo.

Hasta ese momento ellos no sabían qué sucedía, se encontraban consternados y asustados ante tal situación.

Posteriormente fueron sometidos a un interrogatorio para que confesaran pertener a una supuesta organización cri­minal que estaba en contra de la autoridad, pero ellos negaron todos los cargos. Aseguraron que su única labor en la región es capacitar y promocionar los derechos humanos.

Gracias a la tecnología, el arresto arbitrario fue difundido inmediatamente a través de las redes sociales. Esto llegó a los oídos de la Secretaría Ge­neral de Gobierno, quienes no tardaron mucho en marcarle al edil responsable para ordenar­le que si no había delito que perseguir los liberara, detalló Gómez Gómez.

Fue así como cerca de la medianoche, los activistas fue­ron puestos en libertad, no sin antes advertirles que estarían siendo vigilados por las autoridades.

“Esperamos que nuestra denuncia sea escuchada y atendida como lo marca la ley, de lo contrario el pueblo al que pertenecemos y que tiene dignidad buscará las vías necesarias para lograr que se haga justicia, pues no es el primer delito que el presidente de Pueblo Nuevo”, dijeron.

Los implicados fueron retenidos por estar bajo las órdenes del ‘Padre Blas’, quien ha tenido diferencia con los alcaldes por su activismo.

Además del Comité de Derechos Humanos de Base de Chiapas Digna Ochoa, los hombres pidieron el auxilio de Amnistía Internacional y la Organización Mundial contra la Tortura. También fueron contactados por la Comisión Nacional de Derechos Huma­nos, que les tomará la queja

Se dispara el delito

La violencia en México tiene diferentes modalidades que van en aumento, una de ellas es la tortura, la cual desde el 2006 hasta la fecha se disparó 500 por ciento, afirmó el coordinador del Programa de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad Iberoamerica­na, José Antonio Ibáñez. Con motivo del Día Internacional de la Tortura Ibañez indicó que las personas de bajos re­cursos son las más propensas a sufrirla, pues muchas veces no tienen cómo defenderse

La Frase

“Esperamos que nuestra denuncia sea escu­chada y atendida como lo marca la ley, de lo contrario el pueblo al que per­tenecemos buscará que se haga justicia”. Las víctimas.

500% aumentó desde el 2006 a la fecha la tortura en el país, indicó un experto de la Universidad Ibero.

70% de la población, es decir luchadores sociales, pobres e indígenas, son los más vulnerables.

Foto: Cuartoscuro

