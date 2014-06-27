Integrantes de un grupo de activistas fueron detenidos y torturados por uniformados en el Norte de Chiapas
Redacción
Chiapas.- A base de golpes, tortura psicológica y aislamiento, policías del municipio de Pueblo Nuevo Solistahuacán, en el Norte del estado de Chiapas, torturaron a un grupo de cinco indígenas, entre ellos un activista defensor y promotor de los derechos humanos.
José Luis Pérez Pérez, Roberto Pérez Pérez, Juan Carlos Pérez Pérez, Mario Pérez Pérez y Braulio Gómez Gómez, este último miembro de la Liga Mexicana por la Defensa de los Derechos Humanos (Limedh), denunciaron que el martes por la tarde fueron capturados violentamente por unos uniformados y civiles armados, enviados por el alcalde Enoc Díaz Pérez.
Violencia
A catorrazos fueron llevados frente al edil, quien ante su presencia seguían siendo agredidos sin que éste dijera o hiciera algo.
Hasta ese momento ellos no sabían qué sucedía, se encontraban consternados y asustados ante tal situación.
Posteriormente fueron sometidos a un interrogatorio para que confesaran pertener a una supuesta organización criminal que estaba en contra de la autoridad, pero ellos negaron todos los cargos. Aseguraron que su única labor en la región es capacitar y promocionar los derechos humanos.
Gracias a la tecnología, el arresto arbitrario fue difundido inmediatamente a través de las redes sociales. Esto llegó a los oídos de la Secretaría General de Gobierno, quienes no tardaron mucho en marcarle al edil responsable para ordenarle que si no había delito que perseguir los liberara, detalló Gómez Gómez.
Fue así como cerca de la medianoche, los activistas fueron puestos en libertad, no sin antes advertirles que estarían siendo vigilados por las autoridades.
“Esperamos que nuestra denuncia sea escuchada y atendida como lo marca la ley, de lo contrario el pueblo al que pertenecemos y que tiene dignidad buscará las vías necesarias para lograr que se haga justicia, pues no es el primer delito que el presidente de Pueblo Nuevo”, dijeron.
Los implicados fueron retenidos por estar bajo las órdenes del ‘Padre Blas’, quien ha tenido diferencia con los alcaldes por su activismo.
Además del Comité de Derechos Humanos de Base de Chiapas Digna Ochoa, los hombres pidieron el auxilio de Amnistía Internacional y la Organización Mundial contra la Tortura. También fueron contactados por la Comisión Nacional de Derechos Humanos, que les tomará la queja
Se dispara el delito
La violencia en México tiene diferentes modalidades que van en aumento, una de ellas es la tortura, la cual desde el 2006 hasta la fecha se disparó 500 por ciento, afirmó el coordinador del Programa de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad Iberoamericana, José Antonio Ibáñez. Con motivo del Día Internacional de la Tortura Ibañez indicó que las personas de bajos recursos son las más propensas a sufrirla, pues muchas veces no tienen cómo defenderse
La Frase
“Esperamos que nuestra denuncia sea escuchada y atendida como lo marca la ley, de lo contrario el pueblo al que pertenecemos buscará que se haga justicia”. Las víctimas.
500% aumentó desde el 2006 a la fecha la tortura en el país, indicó un experto de la Universidad Ibero.
70% de la población, es decir luchadores sociales, pobres e indígenas, son los más vulnerables.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
