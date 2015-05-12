Reporta el estudio que el porcentaje bajó 5%
AP
El porcentaje de hispanos que residen en Estados Unidos y hablan español en casa ha bajado en los últimos 15 años, mientras ha subido la proporción de latinos que hablan inglés correctamente, de acuerdo con un estudio divulgado el martes.
En cifras, el total de hispanos que hablan español y latinos que hablan inglés alcanzaron marcas récord de 35,8 y 33,2 millones, respectivamente, según el informe del Centro de Investigaciones Pew.
Las fluctuaciones ocurren al mismo tiempo que bajó la inmigración de latinoamericanos a Estados Unidos y aumentó la población de hispanos nacidos en el país, indicó el análisis de las cifras de la Oficina del Censo.
El porcentaje de latinos mayores de cinco años que hablan español en casa bajó de 78% en 2000 a 73% en 2013, agregó el estudio. Por el contrario, el porcentaje de hispanos que hablan inglés apropiadamente subió de 59% a 68% en el mismo periodo.
Durante el lapso analizado, el crecimiento demográfico de los hispanos fue impulsado más por la tasa de natalidad que por la inmigración.
En 2013, los hispanos nacidos en Estados Unidos superaron a los latinos nacidos en el extranjero en una proporción de casi dos a uno, 35 millones a 19 millones, y representaron 65% de la población latina en el país.
A la vez la inmigración de latinoamericanos, especialmente mexicanos, disminuyó y consecuentemente ahora hay menos inmigrantes hispanohablantes y más inmigrantes latinos asentados en el país, añadió el análisis.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could
we communicate?
Just desire to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is just nice and i
can assume you are an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful post.
Many thanks for providing this information.
As the admin of this web page is working, no uncertainty very soon it will be
famous, due to its feature contents.
Howdy! I just would like to offer you a huge thumbs up for your great info you have got right here on this
post. I am coming back to your website for more
soon.
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect
against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
Hello there, You’ve done an incredible job. I will
certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I’m confident they will be benefited from this website.
Unquestionably consider that that you said. Your favourite reason appeared to be on the net the easiest factor to keep in mind of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked at the same time as people
think about worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to
hit the nail upon the top as neatly as outlined out
the entire thing with no need side-effects , other folks could take a signal.
Will likely be again to get more. Thanks
I was able to find good info from your blog articles.
Hi there mates, how is everything, and what you wish for to say about this article, in my view its in fact awesome for me.