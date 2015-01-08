El grupo será homenajeado en Las Vegas por sus 25 años de trayectoria en la escena musical
La Banda Machos cosechará este mes el fruto de 25 años dedicados a la música regional mexicana.
La agrupación festejará un cuarto de siglo con un homenaje que recibirá en Las Vegas, por parte de los Promotores Unidos USA, que se llevará a cabo el próximo 13 de enero.
“La van a hacer un homenaje a la banda, referente a nuestro 25 aniversario, queremos festejar con los paisanos que viven en La Unión Americana”, dijo Leo Bueno, quien toca el saxofón, a Diario de México Edición USA.
Más de 300 empresarios y promotores importantes de música latina en la Unión Americana y en México.
Entre los festejos, los integrantes planean una gira en Estados Unidos, en la nación mexicana y en Centroamérica.
“Trabajaremos un mes en Estados Unidos, después vamos a México a trabajar en Guanajuato; en marzo vamos a Guadalajara, a uno de los eventos relacionados con el aniversario y a más lugares”, reveló el músico.
Lanzarán disco
Además, aseguró que este mes darán a conocer un nuevo material discográfico grabado en vivo y en estudio, el cual fue producido en las ciudades de Guadalajara, Jalisco y Los Ángeles, California.
“A más tardar el 15 de enero tendríamos listo el nuevo material de la banda”, aseveró.
La placa contará con temas inéditos y 20 grandes éxitos.
Foto: Especial
