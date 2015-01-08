Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

El grupo será homenajeado en Las Vegas por sus 25 años de trayectoria en la escena musical

machos

1998 marcó el año en el que lograron un Récord Guinnes.

Jazmín Garibay @JazminGaribay

La Banda Machos cosechará este mes el fruto de 25 años dedicados a la música regional mexicana.

La agrupación festejará un cuarto de siglo con un homenaje que recibirá en Las Vegas, por parte de los Promotores Unidos USA, que se llevará a cabo el próximo 13 de enero.

“La van a hacer un homenaje a la banda, referente a nuestro 25 aniversario, queremos festejar con los paisanos que viven en La Unión Americana”, dijo Leo Bueno, quien toca el saxofón, a Diario de México Edición USA.

Más de 300 empresarios y promotores importantes de música latina en la Unión Americana y en México.

Entre los festejos, los integrantes planean una gira en Estados Unidos, en la nación mexicana y en Centroamérica.

“Trabajaremos un mes en Estados Unidos, después vamos a México a trabajar en Guanajuato; en marzo vamos a Guadalajara, a uno de los eventos relacionados con el aniversario y a más lugares”, reveló el músico.

Lanzarán disco

Además, aseguró que este mes darán a conocer un nuevo material discográfico grabado en vivo y en estudio, el cual fue producido en las ciudades de Guadalajara, Jalisco y Los Ángeles, California.

“A más tardar el 15 de enero tendríamos listo el nuevo material de la banda”, aseveró.

La placa contará con temas inéditos y 20 grandes éxitos.

Foto: Especial

