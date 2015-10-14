Por Redacción

Una pareja de California recibió un invitado inesperado durante el día de su boda, y es que mientras estaban esperando a darse el sí en el ‘Torrey Pines Golf Course’ en La Jolla, que se encuentra en San Diego, apareció el presidente de Estados Unidos, Barack Obama.

Los fotógrafos Jeff y Erin Youngren, lograron captar al presidente cuando se encontraba jugando un partido de golf, por lo que o tenían que adelantar la boda o atrasarla, debido a la presencia del Servicio Secreto.

Sin embargo, la pareja dejó que el presidente finalizara su juego y de mientras decidieron que sería entretenido verlo jugar, en lo que ellos tomaban una copa de champán.

Quienes capturaron todo esto fueron Jeff y Erin, quienes fotografiaron el momento en el que el presidente los saludó y les dio los mejores deseos a los recién casados, detallando que Obama fue muy amable con todos y que sería un momento que jamás olvidaran.

