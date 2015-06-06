Por Bet Nieto

Barcelona superó 3-1 a Juventus en la final de la Champions League

Notimex

Barcelona superó 3-1 a Juventus en la final de la Champions League 2014/15, celebrada este sábado en el estadio Olímpico de Berlín y, de este modo, se proclamó rey de Europa por quinta vez en su historia.

Gracias a uno de los goles más rápidos en la historia de las finales de Liga de Campeones, los blaugranas se abrieron paso a su tercer título. Foto: Especial.

Gracias a uno de los goles más rápidos en la historia de las finales de Liga de Campeones, los blaugranas se abrieron paso a su tercer título de la temporada, tras quedarse con los honores en Liga de España y en Copa del Rey.

