Barcelona superó 3-1 a Juventus en la final de la Champions League
Notimex
Barcelona superó 3-1 a Juventus en la final de la Champions League 2014/15, celebrada este sábado en el estadio Olímpico de Berlín y, de este modo, se proclamó rey de Europa por quinta vez en su historia.
Gracias a uno de los goles más rápidos en la historia de las finales de Liga de Campeones, los blaugranas se abrieron paso a su tercer título de la temporada, tras quedarse con los honores en Liga de España y en Copa del Rey.
