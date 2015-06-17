El exdelantero argentino sufre con el daño en las extremidades
AP.- El retirado delantero Gabriel Batistuta, máximo goleador de la selección argentina, negó que vaya a someterse a una amputación por los dolores que sufre en los tobillos e indicó que existe la posibilidad de colocarse prótesis.
“Salir a desmentir este tipo de informaciones que no tienen fundamento es como que te da pereza, pero mucha gente se preocupó, a mis hijos en la escuela la gente les pregunta ‘qué le pasa a tu papá’”, dijo Batistuta, de 46 años, en una entrevista con el portal informativo Reconquista.
El exartillero de la Fiorentina y veterano de tres Mundiales señaló que hace un año empezó a sentir una mejoría de su crónica dolencia, que es producto de su intensa carrera futbolística. “Estoy mejor que hace cuatro años… Tengo una historia complicada con los tobillos aunque no tiene nada que ver con amputaciones”, dijo el exfutbolista.
Batistuta explicó que hace unos años se hizo un tratamiento en el tobillo derecho, y que éste le dejó de doler. “No tengo cartílagos y entonces cuando movía el tobillo para caminar los huesos se frotaban entre sí y causaban dolor. Con una artrodesis, te fijan los huesos del pie, pero no se puede hacer el tratamiento en las dos piernas”, indicó.
Foto: Mexsport
