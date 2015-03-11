Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Una joven estudiante de medicina realizó comentarios racistas en Facebook; lo que le valió cientos de criticas de otros usuarios

Racismo

Hidalgo.- Verónica Rodríguez, médico internista en el Hospital de Huejutla de Reyes, se popularizó en las redes sociales por publicar en Facebook que se sentía feliz por estar en la civilización y “ no escuchar a nadie hablando náhuatl” .

Sus contactos respondieron a sus mensajes y le preguntaron que “qué tiene de malo esa lengua”, ella argumentó que no les entendía, pero más tarde uno de ellos escribió “te van a amarrar los chililicos”, a lo que ella contestó: “Soy feliz lejos de los aborígenes de chililico (…)”.

Estos mensajes de la aún estudiante de medicina de la Universidad Autónoma del Estado de Hidalgo (UAEH), causaron indignación entre los mexicanos, de hecho, uno de los usuarios de Twitter publicó su número celular e instó a sus seguidores a enviarle mensajes y llamarle para reprochar su conducta racista.

La joven fue nombrada como #LadyHuejutla y circularon capturas de pantalla de sus publicaciones en Facebook.

En contraste, otros cibernautas pidieron no darle tanta importancia a los comentarios de la estudiante, pues lo que merecía era ser ignorada.

La mandan a volar

La Secretaría de Salud de Hidalgo, a cargo de Geraldina García, afirmó que Verónica Rodríguez, no pertenece a su plantilla laboral debido a que es becaria de Internado de Pregrado en el Hospital Regional de la Huasteca.

Así también señaló que con base a la normatividad y de acuerdo al reglamento de convenio con la Universidad Autónoma del Estado, se da de baja definitiva del servicio social, además de poner a disposición de la Universidad este caso, ya que la máxima casa de estudios del estado puede sancionar a los alumnos de acuerdo con los procesos y lineamentos del Consejo Académico.

Foto: Especial

25 Respuestas

  1. ig

    I just couldn’t go away your website before suggesting that I
    actually loved the standard info an individual supply to your visitors?
    Is going to be back continuously in order to investigate cross-check new posts

    Responder
  4. Melanie

    Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins
    to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to
    get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
    If you know of any please share. Thank you!

    Responder
  5. Silvia Odete Morani Massad

    You really make it seem really easy with your presentation but I find
    this matter to be really something that I feel I would
    by no means understand. It kind of feels too complex and extremely broad for me.
    I am looking ahead in your subsequent submit, I will try to get the hang of
    it!

    Responder
  6. Luther

    I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this
    post was good. I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉
    Cheers!

    Responder
  7. spring health

    With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?

    My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either
    written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement.
    Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d
    genuinely appreciate it.

    Responder
  8. hair shampoo keratin

    My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But
    he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various
    websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
    I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?

    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder
  9. site easily

    I delight in, cause I found just what I was taking
    a look for. You’ve ended my four day long hunt!
    God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye

    Responder
  10. lottery products

    Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d
    like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.

    Responder
  11. cellulite treatment

    Great blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What web host are you using?

    Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as
    quickly as yours lol

    Responder
  12. Mckinley

    Hi there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working
    with? I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.

    The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs
    and I’m looking for something unique.
    P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

    Responder
  13. Dan

    It’s amazing in support of me to have a web
    site, which is beneficial designed for my knowledge. thanks admin

    Responder
  14. corrupt financial

    Hi, I do think this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it
    😉 I’m going to return once again since I book-marked it.
    Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to
    guide other people.

    Responder
  15. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Hi there! This article could not be written much better!
    Going through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He continually kept talking about this. I’ll send this information to him.
    Pretty sure he will have a very good read. Thanks for sharing!

    Responder
  16. Eula

    Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I
    will be waiting for your further post thank you once again.

    Responder
  17. Launa

    For the reason that the admin of this website is working, no
    uncertainty very shortly it will be well-known, due to its quality contents.

    Responder
  18. Lukas

    I have read so many content on the topic of the blogger lovers however this post is actually
    a pleasant paragraph, keep it up.

    Responder
  20. Egli Diana Pinto

    Hey very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb ..
    I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds also?
    I am satisfied to find so many useful info right here
    in the put up, we want develop more techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing.
    . . . . .

    Responder
  21. home based businesses

    Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have created some nice practices and we are looking to exchange techniques with
    other folks, be sure to shoot me an email if interested.

    Responder
  23. Pam

    I was suggested this web site through my cousin. I am no longer positive whether this
    post is written through him as nobody else know such special
    about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks!

    Responder
  24. advisors available

    Link exchange is nothing else but it is simply placing the other person’s weblog link on your page at proper place and
    other person will also do same in favor of you.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.