Una joven estudiante de medicina realizó comentarios racistas en Facebook; lo que le valió cientos de criticas de otros usuarios
Hidalgo.- Verónica Rodríguez, médico internista en el Hospital de Huejutla de Reyes, se popularizó en las redes sociales por publicar en Facebook que se sentía feliz por estar en la civilización y “ no escuchar a nadie hablando náhuatl” .
Sus contactos respondieron a sus mensajes y le preguntaron que “qué tiene de malo esa lengua”, ella argumentó que no les entendía, pero más tarde uno de ellos escribió “te van a amarrar los chililicos”, a lo que ella contestó: “Soy feliz lejos de los aborígenes de chililico (…)”.
Estos mensajes de la aún estudiante de medicina de la Universidad Autónoma del Estado de Hidalgo (UAEH), causaron indignación entre los mexicanos, de hecho, uno de los usuarios de Twitter publicó su número celular e instó a sus seguidores a enviarle mensajes y llamarle para reprochar su conducta racista.
La joven fue nombrada como #LadyHuejutla y circularon capturas de pantalla de sus publicaciones en Facebook.
En contraste, otros cibernautas pidieron no darle tanta importancia a los comentarios de la estudiante, pues lo que merecía era ser ignorada.
La mandan a volar
La Secretaría de Salud de Hidalgo, a cargo de Geraldina García, afirmó que Verónica Rodríguez, no pertenece a su plantilla laboral debido a que es becaria de Internado de Pregrado en el Hospital Regional de la Huasteca.
Así también señaló que con base a la normatividad y de acuerdo al reglamento de convenio con la Universidad Autónoma del Estado, se da de baja definitiva del servicio social, además de poner a disposición de la Universidad este caso, ya que la máxima casa de estudios del estado puede sancionar a los alumnos de acuerdo con los procesos y lineamentos del Consejo Académico.
Foto: Especial
