Con motivo de sentirse cómoda para su próximo show en agosto
Belinda quiere que la promoción de su más reciente álbum marche sin contratiempos, por eso, para el concierto que tiene programado el 16 de agosto, la cantante exigió remodelar algunas zonas del Auditorio Nacional.
Según información que ha trascendido en los medios, la cantante se quiere sentir completamente cómoda, y por eso pidió cambiar el viejo papel tapiz del camerino por uno nuevo, así como la alfombra.
Entre otras exigencias se dice que la también actriz solicitó la instalación de un pequeño gimnasio con los aparatos que utiliza, además de incluir a la lista costosas botellas de champaña, hielos y copas perfectamente limpias.
En esta misma publicación se dice que la agencia Seitrack accedió a cumplir los caprichos de Belinda, porque aseguran que la presentación será exitosa y bastante redituable en términos económicos.
This is my first time go to see at here and i am genuinely happy to read all
at single place.
That is a very good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere.
Simple but very accurate information… Thank you for
sharing this one. A must read article!
Hi I am so delighted I found your webpage, I really found you by mistake, while I was looking
on Bing for something else, Anyways I am here now
and would just like to say kudos for a tremendous post and a all round exciting blog (I also
love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it
and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have
time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up
the fantastic work.
Just wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your post is just cool and i can assume you are an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with
forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.
Link exchange is nothing else however it is simply placing the other person’s webpage link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do same in support of you.
Hiya very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb ..
I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally?
I am happy to find a lot of useful information here within the post, we’d like work out extra
techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . .
.