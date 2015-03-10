El delantero argentino sigue en recuperación junto a Pellerano; los laguneros, en deuda con su afición
Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
América ha comenzado la preparación del duelo del próximo sábado contra Santos, en el que los argentinos Darío Benedetto y Cristian Pellerano aún son duda debido a problemas musculares.
Gustavo Matosas, timonel de las Águilas, sí podrá contar con Pablo Aguilar y Daniel Guerrero, quienes cumplieron su partido de suspensión el sábado pasado contra Pachuca.
El plantel americanista entrenó en las instalaciones de Coapa con sólo dos bajas, la de Pellerano y Bendetto, quienes trabajaron aparte.
En tanto, los laguneros se manifestaron en deuda con su afición tras el empate en casa contra Tijuana, por lo que el argentino Diego González, aseguró que la misión de Santos es reponer los puntos perdidos en el estadio Azteca.
“Estamos apenados porque se nos fue un partido que era importante e hicimos las cosas bien durante 92 minutos y por una distracción nos quedamos sólo con un punto, aún así se ha cambiado la imagen del equipo respecto a los partidos anteriores, ahora pensamos en el próximo partido del fin de semana que también es importante y esperamos estar a la altura de las circunstancias y traer a Torreón un triunfo”, declaró el Pulpito. ■
Foto: Mexsport
I blog frequently and I seriously thank you for
your content. This great article has truly peaked my interest.
I will take a note of your site and keep checking for new
details about once per week. I opted in for your Feed as well.
Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make
my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your design. Thanks a lot
We stumbled over here different page and thought I
may as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to going over your web page repeatedly.
Aw, this was a really nice post. Spending some time and actual effort to
produce a good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate
a whole lot and never manage to get anything done.
What’s up to every one, the contents present at this web site are truly awesome for people knowledge, well, keep up the good work fellows.
Hey there just wanted to give you a brief heads
up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was
good. I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if
you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Great blog here! Also your website loads up fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Greetings from California! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out
your website on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the info you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my
phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful blog!
What’s up, just wanted to tell you, I loved this post.
It was practical. Keep on posting!