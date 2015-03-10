El delantero argentino sigue en recuperación junto a Pellerano; los laguneros, en deuda con su afición

Benedetto

Darío Benedetto no jugó el sábado ante Pachuca

Redacción

América ha comenzado la preparación del duelo del próximo sábado contra Santos, en el que los argentinos Darío Benedetto y Cristian Pellerano aún son duda debido a problemas musculares.

Gustavo Matosas, timonel de las Águilas, sí podrá contar con Pablo Aguilar y Daniel Guerrero, quienes cumplieron su partido de suspensión el sábado pasado contra Pachuca.

El plantel americanista entrenó en las instalaciones de Coapa con sólo dos bajas, la de Pellerano y Bendetto, quienes trabajaron aparte.

En tanto, los laguneros se manifestaron en deuda con su afición tras el empate en casa contra Tijuana, por lo que el argentino Diego González, aseguró que la misión de Santos es reponer los puntos perdidos en el estadio Azteca.

“Estamos apenados porque se nos fue un partido que era importante e hicimos las cosas bien durante 92 minutos y por una distracción nos quedamos sólo con un punto, aún así se ha cambiado la imagen del equipo respecto a los partidos anteriores, ahora pensamos en el próximo partido del fin de semana que también es importante y esperamos estar a la altura de las circunstancias y traer a Torreón un triunfo”, declaró el Pulpito. ■

Foto: Mexsport

