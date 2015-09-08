Su presentación en el Festival Made in America fue un éxito
Una actuación estelar es la que se presenció en el Festival Made in America por parte de la cantante Beyoncé, quien dejó a los asistentes impactados con un performance totalmente único.
La “estrella del pop” como sus seguidores la han hecho llamar, impactó al público de Filadelfia con los diversos cambios de vestuario que mostró durante el show que duró poco más de una hora.
Durante uno de sus números musicales, la intérprete de “Survivor” aprovechó para recordar a Michelle Williams y Kelly Rowland, sus amigas y excompañeras en “Destiny’s Child”.
Hay que mencionar que el espectáculo inició con su tema “Crazy in Love”, para luego cerrar su concierto con el popular tema de “Single Ladies”.
