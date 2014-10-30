El actor es acusado de abusar de 13 mujeres
Redacción
Los Ángeles.- Detrás de ese entrañable personaje que construyó Bill Cosby, quien durante años representó al perfecto padre de familia en la televisión estadounidense, pudo estar un violador.
La actriz Barbara Bowman contó la pesadilla que supuestamente vivió cuando apenas tenía 17 años y quería ser una artista famosa…
“Fui drogada y violada por ese hombre”, aseguró la mujer en una entrevista concedida al diario británico MailOnline.
“Es un monstruo. Vino a mí como un monstruo. Mi deseo es que otros que hayan experimentado abuso sexual no se intimiden por el famoso, rico o poderoso.
Si puedo ayudar a una víctima, entonces habré hecho mi trabajo”, agregó la rubia.
La mujer presuntamente violada por Cosby, que ahora tiene 47 años, explicó que el actor se mostró paternal con ella al inicio, pero que su accionar fue cambiando a medida que lo conoció. Bowman cree que es tiempo de poner fin al “código de silencio” que se autoimpuso y en el que supuestamente figuran al menos otras 13 víctimas abusadas sexualmente por él, consignó el diario británico.
“Finalmente estoy revelando mi historia completa, con la esperanza de que otros aprendan a leer los signos reveladores de abusos sexuales”, expresó.
Foto: Especial
