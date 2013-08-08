Michael Bloomberg, alcalde NY, advirtió que la ciudad podría caer en bancarrota como Detroit
Redacción
Nueva York.- El alcalde de la Urbe de Hierro, Michael Bloomberg, advirtió que la ciudad corre el riesgo de caer en bancarrota, como Detroit, si es que su sucesor no controla el gasto social.
Con menos de cinco meses para terminar su mandato, Bloomberg comentó que los aspirantes a la alcaldía deben evaluar propuestas para evitar que la ciudad ‘quiebre’.
“Evitar elecciones difíciles fue el motivo por el cual Detroit quebró y es lo que le podía suceder a la Gran Manzana”, dijo el edil, durante una rueda de prensa realizada en Brooklyn.
Del mismo modo, Bloomberg externó que Nueva York necesita que el próximo mandatario sea realista con el manejo de los sindicatos municipales y analice el sistema de costos de pensiones y de atención sanitaria, pues explicó que al no llevarlo a cabo se tendrían que realizar recortes a sectores de importancia, tal y como lo efectuó la ciudad de Chicago, sitio en el que se despidió a dos mil 100 profesores y empleados de escuela.
“La Ciudad de los Vientos no es la única que ha tomado esas opciones, pues muchas ciudades en todo Estados Unidos deben enfrentar la perspectiva de que las pensiones serán una porción cada vez más sustantiva de su presupuesto. Y Nueva York no es la excepción”, aseguró
Por el momento, los aspirantes a la alcaldía no habían hablado al respecto.
Foto: Especial
