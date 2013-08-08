Por Alonso Ceron

Michael Bloomberg, alcalde NY, advirtió que la ciudad podría caer en bancarrota como Detroit

06-bloombergRedacción

Nueva York.- El alcalde de la Urbe de Hierro, Michael Bloomberg, advirtió que la ciudad corre el riesgo de caer en bancarrota, como Detroit, si es que su sucesor no controla el gasto social.

Con menos de cinco meses para terminar su mandato, Bloomberg comentó que los aspirantes a la alcaldía deben evaluar propuestas para evitar que la ciudad ‘quiebre’.

“Evitar elecciones difíciles fue el motivo por el cual Detroit quebró y es lo que le podía suceder a la Gran Manzana”, dijo el edil, durante una rueda de prensa realizada en Brooklyn.

Del mismo modo, Bloomberg externó que Nueva York necesita que el próximo mandatario sea realista con el manejo de los sindicatos municipales y analice el sistema de costos de pensiones y de atención sanitaria, pues explicó que al no llevarlo a cabo se tendrían que realizar recortes a sectores de importancia, tal y como lo efectuó la ciudad de Chicago, sitio en el que se despidió a dos mil 100 profesores y empleados de escuela.

“La Ciudad de los Vientos no es la única que ha tomado esas opciones, pues muchas ciudades en todo Estados Unidos deben enfrentar la perspectiva de que las pensiones serán una porción cada vez más sustantiva de su presupuesto. Y Nueva York no es la excepción”, aseguró

Por el momento, los aspirantes a la alcaldía no habían hablado al respecto.

Foto: Especial

12 Respuestas

  2. Mariano

    I simply could not depart your website prior to suggesting that I extremely
    loved the standard info an individual provide for
    your guests? Is going to be again steadily to investigate cross-check new posts

    Responder
  4. automobile diagnostics

    Hey there exceptional blog! Does running a blog such
    as this require a massive amount work? I’ve very little
    knowledge of coding but I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway,
    if you have any recommendations or tips
    for new blog owners please share. I know this is off subject nevertheless I simply had to ask.
    Kudos!

    Responder
  7. credit report

    Thanks , I have recently been looking for information approximately this subject for a while and yours is the best I have came upon till now.

    But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you certain concerning the
    source?

    Responder
  9. reputable financial advisors

    You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation however
    I in finding this matter to be really one thing that I think I might never understand.
    It kind of feels too complicated and extremely huge for
    me. I am looking ahead on your subsequent publish, I’ll try to get
    the cling of it!

    Responder
  11. body shaping system

    I don’t even know the way I stopped up right here, however
    I assumed this put up was once great. I do not realize who you might be but definitely you are going to a well-known blogger in the event you aren’t already.
    Cheers!

    Responder
  12. spinning cycle

    You actually make it seem really easy with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be really something that I think I’d never understand.
    It seems too complicated and extremely huge for me. I’m looking forward on your subsequent submit, I’ll try to get the grasp of it!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.