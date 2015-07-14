El demonio azul se presentó con éxito en Londres

Notimex.– La espectacular lucha libre mexicana se presentó por primera vez en el emblemático Royal Albert Hall de Londres, donde Blue Demon Jr. celebró 30 años de carrera.

El hijo del legendario Blue Demon descendió de las escalinatas del recinto fundado en 1871 portando un impresionante penacho de Moctezuma ante una multitud que se entregó por completo.

“Estoy acostumbrado a este público porque soy parte de un todo, mi personaje, mi nombre es parte de una globalización cultural y la verdad me siento integrado. No se me hace extraño porque ya he venido en ocasiones anteriores”, señaló el enmascarado azul.

En el marco de la celebración del Año de México en el Reino Unido, se presentaron 16 de los mejores luchadores mexicanos en la sala de conciertos y espectáculos que ha albergado desde los Rolling Stones y los Beatles (1963) hasta las peleas del boxeador Muhammad Ali (1971 y 1979).

Foto: Notimex