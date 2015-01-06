La cantante y actriz contraerá nupcias con el gobernador de Chiapas
Notimex
La cantante y actriz mexicana Anahí contraerá nupcias con el gobernador de Chiapas, Manuel Velasco Coello, en abril próximo, confirmó la madre de este último, Leticia Coello.
“Aún no se define el día, pero la boda será en abril. Estamos muy contentos, queremos mucho a Anahí, es una linda niña, muy comprometida y ama al estado de Chiapas, está haciendo una gran labor social a través de su fundación (Sálvame)”, declaró la presidenta del Sistema DIF Chiapas.
Dijo que por el momento no tiene previsto participar en los preparativos del enlace matrimonial, pues Anahí es quien decide cómo organizará su boda. No obstante, Leticia Coello aseguró que ya le prepara un regalo especial.
“Aquí acostumbramos a dar algo que haya pertenecido a la familia o a la abuela, algún detallito que tenga un valor significativo, y ya estamos preparando el regalo”, destacó.
Tras participar en el banderazo oficial de salida de la 20 edición del Juguetón al lado de su hijo, confirmó que la cantautora Ana Gabriel será quien intérprete el “Ave María” durante la ceremonia religiosa.
“Ana Gabriel es muy amiga de mi hijo y se ofreció a cantar el ´Ave María´ en la iglesia”, apuntó.
Manuel Velasco comentó a la prensa que el noviazgo con Anahí ya suma casi tres años y están muy contentos ante su inminente boda.
“Nos queremos y nos amamos mucho. Este año hemos decidido dar un paso muy importante en nuestras vidas, tanto para ella como para mí, que es formar nuestra propia familia”, resaltó.
Foto: Notimex
