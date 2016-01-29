Por Redacción

El activista brasileño Arteval Duarte grabó un video en cual mete las cabezas de cuatro cobras a la boca y las mantiene ahí algunos segundos antes de liberarlas. pero ¿Por qué hace esto?aunque no lo creas es su manera de protestar por la grave deforestación de la selva amazónica.

3 Respuestas

  3. Arnold

    I’ve been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as
    you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.