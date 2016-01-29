El activista brasileño Arteval Duarte grabó un video en cual mete las cabezas de cuatro cobras a la boca y las mantiene ahí algunos segundos antes de liberarlas. pero ¿Por qué hace esto?aunque no lo creas es su manera de protestar por la grave deforestación de la selva amazónica.
