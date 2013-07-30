Por Enrique Corte

Recibirá al Veracruz en el estadio Omnilife

Notimex

Guadalajara, 30 Jul. (Notimex).- Luego de rescatar de manera angustiante el empate frente a Chiapas, Chivas de Guadalajara quiere su primer triunfo del Torneo Apertura 2013 cuando reciba a Veracruz, que quiere mantener el invicto en partido de la fecha tres.

El estadio Omnilife será el lugar donde el balón comenzará a rodar cuando el reloj indique las 18:00 horas, con labor arbitral de Jorge Antonio Pérez.

Los tapatíos pasaron muchos apuros para salir con un punto de la “selva chiapaneca” y aunque lo hicieron en los últimos instantes, fue merecido porque nunca se dieron por vencidos aprovechando la falta de ambición de su rival.

El técnico Benjamín Galindo ya podrá contar con Miguel Ponce, Jorge Enríquez, Marco Fabián de la Mora y Rafael Márquez Lugo, quienes disputaron la Copa Oro 2013 con México y podrían ayudar a que el equipo funcione mejor y aspire a su primera victoria.Chivas

Chivas, que tiene una unidad, ha ganado siete de los últimos diez partidos en los que ha recibido a los “jarochos”, a cambio de dos empates y solo un revés, en el ya lejano Verano 2002.

En tanto, los “Tiburones rojos” han tenido un arranque bueno con cuatro de seis puntos, con un accionar que ha sido aceptable, aunque también se puede considerar como bajo si se toma en cuenta que sus dos rivales no han sido un parámetro confiable, Chiapas y Atlante.

Hay que destacar el acoplamiento instantáneo que ha tenido su refuerzo “estrella”, Angel Reyna, quien se ha encargado de “echarse el equipo al hombro” y dejar en claro que se quiere olvidar de los problemas.

Veracruz, que suma cuatro puntos, tiene solo dos triunfos en los diez más recientes cotejos celebrados en cualquier campo ante Guadalajara, con el mismo número de empates y seis derrotas, las cuales han sido consecutivas.

Foto: Especial

