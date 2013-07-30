Recibirá al Veracruz en el estadio Omnilife
Notimex
Guadalajara, 30 Jul. (Notimex).- Luego de rescatar de manera angustiante el empate frente a Chiapas, Chivas de Guadalajara quiere su primer triunfo del Torneo Apertura 2013 cuando reciba a Veracruz, que quiere mantener el invicto en partido de la fecha tres.
El estadio Omnilife será el lugar donde el balón comenzará a rodar cuando el reloj indique las 18:00 horas, con labor arbitral de Jorge Antonio Pérez.
Los tapatíos pasaron muchos apuros para salir con un punto de la “selva chiapaneca” y aunque lo hicieron en los últimos instantes, fue merecido porque nunca se dieron por vencidos aprovechando la falta de ambición de su rival.
El técnico Benjamín Galindo ya podrá contar con Miguel Ponce, Jorge Enríquez, Marco Fabián de la Mora y Rafael Márquez Lugo, quienes disputaron la Copa Oro 2013 con México y podrían ayudar a que el equipo funcione mejor y aspire a su primera victoria.
Chivas, que tiene una unidad, ha ganado siete de los últimos diez partidos en los que ha recibido a los “jarochos”, a cambio de dos empates y solo un revés, en el ya lejano Verano 2002.
En tanto, los “Tiburones rojos” han tenido un arranque bueno con cuatro de seis puntos, con un accionar que ha sido aceptable, aunque también se puede considerar como bajo si se toma en cuenta que sus dos rivales no han sido un parámetro confiable, Chiapas y Atlante.
Hay que destacar el acoplamiento instantáneo que ha tenido su refuerzo “estrella”, Angel Reyna, quien se ha encargado de “echarse el equipo al hombro” y dejar en claro que se quiere olvidar de los problemas.
Veracruz, que suma cuatro puntos, tiene solo dos triunfos en los diez más recientes cotejos celebrados en cualquier campo ante Guadalajara, con el mismo número de empates y seis derrotas, las cuales han sido consecutivas.
Foto: Especial
Hiya! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make
your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when browsing
from my apple iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this problem.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Many thanks!
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post
is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my
problem. You are amazing! Thanks!
Hi there colleagues, its fantastic article regarding
educationand completely explained, keep it up all
the time.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological world all is existing on net?
I will immediately snatch your rss feed as I can not in finding
your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service.
Do you’ve any? Kindly let me realize in order that I may just subscribe.
Thanks.
Hello, of course this piece of writing is truly pleasant
and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
Fine way of describing, and good piece of writing to
take facts about my presentation focus, which i am going to convey in school.
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank
for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
If you know of any please share. Thank you!
For most recent information you have to pay a visit world wide web
and on internet I found this site as a finest site for newest
updates.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and also the
rest of the website is also very good.
Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog centered on the same information you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would appreciate your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.
Quality content is the secret to be a focus for the visitors to pay a
quick visit the web page, that’s what this web page is providing.
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips
on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying
for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great site and I look forward
to seeing it develop over time.