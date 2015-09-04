Por Redacción

La Ciudad de México es la más visitada de Latinoamérica

El secretario de Turismo del Distrito Federal, Miguel Torruco realizo un recorrido por 12 ciudades estadounidenses para promover atractivos turísticos de la Ciudad de México. Foto. Archivo.

El secretario de Turismo del Distrito Federal, Miguel Torruco realizó un recorrido por 12 ciudades estadounidenses para promover atractivos turísticos de la Ciudad de México. Foto. Archivo.

Notimex

Autoridades de la Ciudad de México lanzaron una campaña a lo largo de Estados Unidos para incrementar el turismo hacia la capital mexicana, con nuevos productos y atractivos a fin de colocarla entre los principales destinos para los viajeros estadunidenses.

“El turismo es prioridad para la Ciudad de México”, dijo a Notimex el secretario de Turismo del Distrito Federal, Miguel Torruco, al concluir en San Antonio la última fase de una gira que en los últimos meses lo hizo visitar 12 ciudades de Estados Unidos para promover los atractivos turísticos de la capital mexicana.

Torruco visitó esta semana las ciudades de Atlanta (Georgia) y Houston y San Antonio (Texas), donde se reunió con agentes de viajes, tour operadores, periodistas especializados y representantes de los diversos grupos de migrantes mexicanos.

El funcionario comentó que como resultado de las visitas a las ciudades estadunidenses, en nueve de las 12 se han abierto ahora vuelos directos a la Ciudad de México.

La Ciudad de México, dijo, es actualmente la ciudad más visitada de Latinoamérica pues recibió 13 millones de turistas el año pasado, el 80 por ciento de ellos nacionales y 20 por ciento extranjeros.

En 2014, un millón 90 mil estadunidenses visitaron la Ciudad de México, lo que representó 37 por ciento del total del turismo extranjero que recibió el Distrito Federal. La cifra de turistas estadunidenses aumentó 10 por ciento entre 2013 y 2014.

Torruco dijo que el propósito de la actual administración del jefe de gobierno de la ciudad, Miguel Mancera, es incrementar el número de visitantes aprovechando el rico potencial turístico de la capital y desarrollando nuevos y más atractivos productos turísticos.

Un ejemplo de ello, indicó, es la ampliación del número de rutas del Turibus, como se conoce al sistema de autobuses que realiza recorridos turísticos por la Ciudad de México. El número de rutas pasó de seis a 25 y la idea es de aumentarlas hasta 30.

También se abrió el servicio “Turisky”, que ofrece un tour en helicóptero sobre la ciudad, como los que se ofrecen en otras grandes capitales del mundo.

La Ciudad de México también lanzó, como parte de los nuevos productos, un programa de “turismo religioso” que incluye tres vertientes.

El camino guadalupano, en el que se visitan los lugares en que la Virgen de Guadalupe se apareció a Juan Diego, además de otros sitios que lo complementan.

Baluartes del catolicismo, en el que se puede apreciar la riqueza arquitectónica y de arte sacro en los santuarios católicos de diversas épocas y caminos de la fe, que considera además recorridos por templos budistas, judíos, mormones, metodistas y ortodoxos.

Además, en Estados Unidos se promociona, el programa “Mis Raíces” etapa promocional del programa “Mis Raíces”, diseñado para motivar a la comunidad mexico-americana a visitar la Ciudad de México y reencontrarse con sus raíces. “Mis Raíces” promueve la cultura gastronómica, histórica y religiosa del país.

