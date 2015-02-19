El Distrito Federal y las autoridades poblanas promoverán que sus habitantes visiten los atractivos de las entidades
Notimex
Puebla.- La entidad poblana y el Distrito Federal intercambiarán información sobre sitios emblemáticos, gastronómicos y culturales, así como la asistencia mutua para mejorar la calidad de los servicios.
Roberto Antonio Trauwitz, secretario estatal de Turismo poblano, y su par capitalino, Miguel Torruco, firmaron un convenio para impulsar la acti-vidad en sus localidades.
Trauwitz Echecguren mencionó que en cuatro años se ha invertido nueve veces más en materia turística, por lo que se incrementó el número de visitantes que llegan a la capital, a sus siete Pueblos Mágicos y a otros municipios del estado.
Precisó que durante 2011 se reportaron 6 millones 900 mil visitantes; cuatro años después se registraron 12 millones 183 mil paseantes, de los cuales el 30% visitan Puebla desde la Ciudad de México.
Destacó importantes atractivos turísticos como lo es la Catedral de Puebla, la zona de los Fuertes, Estrella de Puebla y dos nuevos museos.
Números:
30% de los turistas que viajan a Puebla son del DF.
6% de los visitantes en las dos localidades son extranjeros.
43% incremento del turismo en Puebla, en 4 años.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I in finding It truly
helpful & it helped me out much. I am hoping to provide one
thing back and help others like you aided me.
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
Very useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot.
I was seeking this particular information for a long
time. Thank you and best of luck.
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I certainly
enjoyed every bit of it. I’ve got you book marked to check
out new things you post…
Hello, I enjoy reading through your article post. I like to write a little comment to support you.
Great info. Lucky me I found your site by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve bookmarked it for later!
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your
next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this web site on a
regular basis, this web page is in fact good and the users are truly sharing nice thoughts.