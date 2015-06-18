Amigos de Fernando González, esperan que él sea repatriado con su gente
Edison Esparza Follow @Diariodemexusa
Nueva York.– Amigos del defeño Fernando Gónzalez Estrella tienen el alma en un hilo, ya que él falleció y no saben dónde pueden contactar a un familiar que le dé cristiana sepultura en su tierra.
Según sus conocidos como tristemente pasa con muchos paisanos, González llegó a este país en busca de mejores días para su familia pero, por diferentes motivos, cayó en el alcoholismo, vicio que lo llevó a la tumba.
El connacional que vivía en Brooklyn desde hace cuatro años, trabajaba cotidianamente en construcción; sin embargo, hace dos años perdió su trabajo y sufrió depresión, por lo que se dedicó a beber y terminó durmiendo en la calle.
Hace un mes, el cuerpo de González fue encontrado hinchado en el piso.
Su rostro reflejaba desesperanza y tristeza, no quedaba algo de aquella persona querida y alegre que conocían las personas más cercanas a él.
Al ser localizado fue llevado de emergencia al Hospital Woodhull, ubicado en el 760 Broadway en Brooklyn. Ahí lo atendieron y luego lo traslada hallazgoron a la sala 8B del octavo piso, para que pudiera ser visto por sus amigos, quienes no faltaban a las horas de visita.
Cruel desenlace
Lamentablemente, este fin de semana los médicos no pudieron hacer más por él y lamentablemente perdió la vida.
“Él siempre nos dijo que no tenía familiares, jamás le conocimos que alguien lo visitará. Hemos ido al hospital, pero como no somos familiares no nos informan los motivos por los cuales murió”, comentó Miguel Macuil.
Del mismo modo otros tres conocidos de González coincidieron en que desconocían si él tenía parientes en Nueva York o todos vivían en México.
Por su parte, Johanes Jacome, el cónsul de Protección en la Gran manzana comentó a Diario de México Edición USA está al tanto del tema, acudiendo al Hospital para saber la situación real del caso.
“Por todos los medios posibles buscaremos a los familiares (…) Como siempre nosotros correremos con los gastos de trámites y del traslado del cadáver a México”, explicó.
Foto: Cortesía
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues
of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of
completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but
it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement.
Do you know any techniques to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
What’s up mates, how is all, and what you wish for to say
concerning this piece of writing, in my view its
truly awesome designed for me.
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as
you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog site?
The account helped me a appropriate deal. I were tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright transparent idea
My family all the time say that I am wasting my time here at net,
except I know I am getting knowledge every day by reading thes nice content.
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and
it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few
interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this
article. I want to read even more things about it!
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but
I figured I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though!
Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Many thanks
I am sure this article has touched all the internet visitors,
its really really nice paragraph on building up new website.
Great article, just what I needed.
I am really grateful to the owner of this web site who has shared this wonderful article at here.
magnificent post, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite experts of this sector don’t notice this.
You should proceed your writing. I am confident,
you have a great readers’ base already!