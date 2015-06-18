Amigos de Fernando González, esperan que él sea repatriado con su gente

Nueva York.– Amigos del defeño Fernando Gónzalez Estrella tienen el alma en un hilo, ya que él falleció y no saben dónde pueden contactar a un familiar que le dé cristiana sepultura en su tierra.

Según sus conocidos como tristemente pasa con muchos paisanos, González llegó a este país en busca de mejores días para su familia pero, por diferentes motivos, cayó en el alcoholismo, vicio que lo llevó a la tumba.

El connacional que vivía en Brooklyn desde hace cuatro años, trabajaba cotidianamente en construcción; sin embargo, hace dos años perdió su trabajo y sufrió depresión, por lo que se dedicó a beber y terminó durmiendo en la calle.

Hace un mes, el cuerpo de González fue encontrado hinchado en el piso.

Su rostro reflejaba desesperanza y tristeza, no quedaba algo de aquella persona querida y alegre que conocían las personas más cercanas a él.

Al ser localizado fue llevado de emergencia al Hospital Woodhull, ubicado en el 760 Broadway en Brooklyn. Ahí lo atendieron y luego lo traslada hallazgoron a la sala 8B del octavo piso, para que pudiera ser visto por sus amigos, quienes no faltaban a las horas de visita.

Cruel desenlace

Lamentablemente, este fin de semana los médicos no pudieron hacer más por él y lamentablemente perdió la vida.

“Él siempre nos dijo que no tenía familiares, jamás le conocimos que alguien lo visitará. Hemos ido al hospital, pero como no somos familiares no nos informan los motivos por los cuales murió”, comentó Miguel Macuil.

Del mismo modo otros tres conocidos de González coincidieron en que desconocían si él tenía parientes en Nueva York o todos vivían en México.

Por su parte, Johanes Jacome, el cónsul de Protección en la Gran manzana comentó a Diario de México Edición USA está al tanto del tema, acudiendo al Hospital para saber la situación real del caso.

“Por todos los medios posibles buscaremos a los familiares (…) Como siempre nosotros correremos con los gastos de trámites y del traslado del cadáver a México”, explicó.

