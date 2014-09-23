Tras la humillación ante el Querétaro, la continuidad del DT de Rebaño será determinada por el empresario
Redacción
Guadalajara.- Después de la goleada que le propinó Querétaro a Chivas en el Estadio Omnilife por marcador de 1-4, Rafael Puente del Río, director operativo del Rebaño, ratificó a Carlos Bustos como timonel del equipo; sin embargo, aseguró que será Jorge Vergara, dueño del Guadalajara, quien decida el futuro del argentino.
“La última decisión la tiene Vergara”, declaró Puente, quien no aseguró la permanencia de Bustos en todo el torneo Apertura 2014, donde el conjunto rojiblanco suma apenas dos victorias en nueve juegos.
El Rebaño cayó en su casa contra los Gallos Blancos de Ronaldinho, quien se estrenó como anotador del cuadro queretano y guió la victoria de su equipo contra las Chivas.
Desea quedarse
Más allá de las determinaciones que la directiva pudiera tomar en un futuro inmediato, Carlos Bustos se siente con deseos y capacidad para seguir al frente de Chivas.
“Estamos trabajando bien, independientemente de lo que se pueda pensar están los resultados que nos indican que estamos lejos de lo que habíamos planeado; el equipo se había visto bien, pero estamos con fuerza para revertir esta situación, el grupo está dolido, pero uno tiene la revancha cerca y hay que revertir esta situación”, expresó Bustos.
9 puntos de 27 jugados suma Chivas.
Foto: Mexsport
