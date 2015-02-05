Fue puesto a disposición de la Justicia de la delegación
Notimex
Policías capitalinos detuvieron la mañana de este jueves a un presunto asaltante de una tienda de conveniencia en la delegación Cuauhtémoc, informó la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública del Distrito Federal (SSPDF).
Los uniformados de la Unidad de Protección Ciudadana fueron alertados vía radio para que acudieran al negocio, localizado en el número 76 de la calle Donceles, colonia Centro, donde se reportaba un robo.
Al llegar al sitio, los policías advirtieron que escapaban tres sujetos en motonetas, sin embargo uno de ellos, intentó darse a la fuga a bordo de una motoneta Yamaha, tipo Biwis roja con placas 27420, pero fue detenido en calle Paraguay.
El presunto delincuente, Gerardo Ramírez Juárez, de 29 años de edad, fue plenamente identificado por el encargado del establecimiento, quien señaló que sus cómplices sustrajeron del establecimiento dos botellas de whisky.
Por lo anterior, el detenido fue puesto a disposición de la CUH-2 Coordinación de Seguridad Pública y Procuración de Justicia, donde se inició la averiguación previa correspondiente.
Por último, se mencionó que al revisar la situación legal del detenido en la base de datos de la dependencia, se conoció que Gerardo Ramírez Juárez cuenta con dos ingresos al reclusorio por el delito de robo.
