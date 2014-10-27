Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Los traficantes fueron detenidos en calles de la capital mexicana

narcos

Los detenidos comerciaban con cocaína y marihuana en el DF.

Redacción @DDMexico

Ciudad de México.- La policía capitalina detuvo a 15 personas, entre ellas dos menores, acusadas de distribuir droga.

La Procuraduría General de Justicia del DF (PGJDF) informó ayer que los presuntos narcomenudistas fueron arrestados cuando ofrecían cocaína y marihuana cerca de escuelas.

Los operativos se realizaron en seis delegaciones: Venustiano Carranza, Álvaro Obregón, Tláhuac, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztapalapa y Xochimilco.

De los arrestados, 10 son varones, que fueron trasladados al Reclusorio Preventivo Norte; tres mujeres fueron llevadas al Centro Femenil de Readaptación Social. Por su parte, a los dos menores de edad se les ejerció acción de remisión.

Foto: Especial

