Los traficantes fueron detenidos en calles de la capital mexicana
Redacción @DDMexico
Ciudad de México.- La policía capitalina detuvo a 15 personas, entre ellas dos menores, acusadas de distribuir droga.
La Procuraduría General de Justicia del DF (PGJDF) informó ayer que los presuntos narcomenudistas fueron arrestados cuando ofrecían cocaína y marihuana cerca de escuelas.
Los operativos se realizaron en seis delegaciones: Venustiano Carranza, Álvaro Obregón, Tláhuac, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztapalapa y Xochimilco.
De los arrestados, 10 son varones, que fueron trasladados al Reclusorio Preventivo Norte; tres mujeres fueron llevadas al Centro Femenil de Readaptación Social. Por su parte, a los dos menores de edad se les ejerció acción de remisión.
Foto: Especial
