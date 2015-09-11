Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
Tamaulipas .- Personal de las divisiones de Inteligencia y Gendarmería de la Policía Federal cumplieron una orden de aprehensión contra dos hombres, presuntamente responsables de secuestros de migrantes que transitaban por San Luis Potosí, Veracruz y Tamaulipas.
La Comisión Nacional de Seguridad (CNS) informó en un comunicado que uno de ellos también se encuentra presuntamente vinculado con el delito de robo de vehículos de carga.
Los policías federales se trasladaron al municipio de Ciudad Madero, donde interceptaron a una camioneta que era tripulada por dos individuos; una de ellas coincidía con las características físicas de los reportes de investigación.
En el lugar, los uniformados detuvieron a Jaime Severiano Guerrero Ponce, quien iba acompañado por su hermano José Juan y en el vehículo localizaron dos armas, dos cargadores, 21 cartuchos úti les, una computadora tipo laptop y cuatro celulares.
Presentes, de norte a sur
Durante esta semana se dieron aprehensiones importantes de delincuentes que agreden a indocumentados. En Chiapas, elementos de la Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado desmantelaron una banda de nueve delincuentes que operaban en el Sur del país.
Los criminales abordaban a centroamericanos que caminan sobre el tramo carretero Frontera Corozal-Palenque y los subían a camionetas. Sus últimas víctimas fueron tres hondureños.
