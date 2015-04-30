El volcán ha registrado tres actividades en ocho días
AP
El volcán Calbuco registró una nueva erupción, la tercera desde que despertó hace ocho días, y desde el cono emergió una columna de cenizas y piedrecillas que inicialmente tenía unos cuatro kilómetros de altitud.
La columna de cenizas empezó a caer sobre decenas de localidades cuyos habitantes tenían permiso transitorio para realizar labores de limpieza para prevenir aluviones por causa de las lluvias esperadas para el viernes.
El gobernador de Los Lagos, Nofan Abud, ordenó de inmediato la evacuación de las localidades ubicadas dentro del anillo de exclusión de 20 kilómetros en torno al coloso, como Ensenada, Correntoso, Lago Chapo y de la Carretera Austral.
El temor inicial de las autoridades es la baja altitud de la fumarola, lo que hace que las cenizas caigan muy pronto sobre las personas.
