Por Becarios Web

Las altas temperaturas que se sienten en las plataformas del tren afectan no solo en su estructura, también la salud de los usuarios.

tren

Sudan la gota gorda. Pasajeros del metro aseguran que sienten temperaturas infernales.

Redacción

El intenso calor que se siente en los andenes del Metro, es peli­groso para los usuarios, de acuerdo con un informe que el gobernador del Estado Imperio, Andrew Cuomo, citó ayer.

Cuomo explicó que las altas tem­peraturas afectan los empalmes de los rieles del tren incrementando el riesgo de daños estructurales en todo el sistema. Sin embargo, no dio detalles sobre los efectos en la salud.

Las opciones que brindó para dismi­nuir los riesgos fueron proveer las plata­formas con sitios con aire acondicionado, así como prepararse para las exigencias del calentamiento global.

Cabe mencionar que de acuerdo con expertos, independientemente de dichas modificaciones, el sistema de trenes sub­terráneos produce mucho más calor que en el pasado debido a las innovaciones como el aire acondicionado en los vagones y el sistema de comunicación electrónico que consumen mucha energía.

Además, el reporte indica que la Ciu­dad de los Rascacielos no es la única que está trabajando en estos inconvenientes, y que Londres también ha estado investigando las formas de reducir el calor en su sistema de trenes.

Al respecto el gobernador aseguró que hará lo necesario por evitar que los pasa­jeros sean perjudicados.

Foto: ESPECIAL

