Las altas temperaturas que se sienten en las plataformas del tren afectan no solo en su estructura, también la salud de los usuarios.
Redacción
El intenso calor que se siente en los andenes del Metro, es peligroso para los usuarios, de acuerdo con un informe que el gobernador del Estado Imperio, Andrew Cuomo, citó ayer.
Cuomo explicó que las altas temperaturas afectan los empalmes de los rieles del tren incrementando el riesgo de daños estructurales en todo el sistema. Sin embargo, no dio detalles sobre los efectos en la salud.
Las opciones que brindó para disminuir los riesgos fueron proveer las plataformas con sitios con aire acondicionado, así como prepararse para las exigencias del calentamiento global.
Cabe mencionar que de acuerdo con expertos, independientemente de dichas modificaciones, el sistema de trenes subterráneos produce mucho más calor que en el pasado debido a las innovaciones como el aire acondicionado en los vagones y el sistema de comunicación electrónico que consumen mucha energía.
Además, el reporte indica que la Ciudad de los Rascacielos no es la única que está trabajando en estos inconvenientes, y que Londres también ha estado investigando las formas de reducir el calor en su sistema de trenes.
Al respecto el gobernador aseguró que hará lo necesario por evitar que los pasajeros sean perjudicados.
Foto: ESPECIAL
