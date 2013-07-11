Por Enrique Corte

El frío y el cansancio los orillaron a hacerse el amor

Por: Redacción

Dos rudos y experimentados camioneros se sintieron cansados de tanto manejar en la carretera y decidieron irse a dormir juntos, pero el frío y la tentación los venció y acabaron haciéndose el amor en la cabina. El problema fue que ya no pudieron despegarse.

Una insólita situación se presentó mientras los choferes esperaban que descargaran su camión, ya que ellos decidieron también descargar su afecto mutuo y tuvieron relaciones sexuales, pero uno de ellos era muy estrecho y aprisionó el pene de su compañero.

La escena ocurrió en el puerto de Quequén, en Argentina, donde otros choferes tuvieron que intervenir para llevar a los amorosos compañeros a un hospital, pues iban pegados “como perros” según relataron los testigos.Trailero

Fue necesario practicarles una operación en el hospital Emilio Ferreyra, hasta donde llegó la esposa de uno de ellos, sin saber lo que ocurría, ya que el patrón de ambos le avisó que había tenido un “accidente” sin especificar que su marido se había quedado clavado en su compañero.

Por razones obvias, la identidad de los camioneros no fue revelada.

Foto: Especial

