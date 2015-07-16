En México se muestra un ascenso alarmante en jóvenes
Nuevo León.- Cada 90 minutos fallece una mujer en México por cáncer de mama, debido a la falta de detección oportuna de esa enfermedad, reveló el oncólogo Juan Francisco González.
Indicó que “el cáncer de mama se ha constituido en un problema de salud nacional y que se detecta cada vez más en mujeres muy jóvenes”.
Asimismo, dio a conocer que en el país esta enfermedad constituye la primer causa de muerte por neoplasia maligna en la mujer con 6 mil 104 defunciones reportadas en 2014.
Tras anunciar que el Congreso Nacional de Mastología y Reunión Internacional Atención Especializada con enfoque multidisciplinario, se efectuará en Monterrey del 19 al 21 de agosto, dijo que la tasa de mortalidad por esa afección es de 17.1 decesos por cada 100 mil mexicanas de 25 años y más.
Ello, añadió, significa que en promedio muere una mujer por cáncer de mama cada hora y media en el país.
El especialista en Oncología dio a conocer que 90% de los casos detectados se encuentran en etapas sumamente avanzadas, por lo que exhortó a las mexicanas a hacer conciencia sobre la importancia de conocer los factores de riesgo.
González Guerrero manifestó que pese a que “el seno tiene un especial significado para la mujer, todavía no se ha desarrollado en este país una cultura adecuada para su cuidado por parte de profesionales”.
“El pico más alto en la detección de casos de cáncer de mama es entre los 40 y 50 años “, pero aquí en México se reporta el incremento de mujeres de apenas 25 años con esta enfermedad.
A su vez, la secretaria del comité organizador del evento, Patricia Pérez Reyes, expresó que “cada día se incrementa el número de mujeres enfermas por esta causa y las cifras oficiales en Nuevo León lo colocan en los primeros lugares en el país”.
Refirió que en 2014 se registraron mil 17 nuevos casos en todas las instituciones de salud en el estado, donde fallecieron 342 mujeres, lo que representa una tasa de mortalidad de 21.78% por 100 mil mujeres de 25 años y más.
Comentó que en este encuentro se abordarán temas de importancia para el conocimiento de la enfermedad, así como su diagnóstico, manejo y expectativas, por varios expertos.
Los males del corazón, diabetes mellitus y tumores malignos, son las principales causas de muerte en México.
Foto: Especial
