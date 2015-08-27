La pelea entre ambos púgiles, será el próximo 21 de noviembre
Redacción.- Un centener de aficionados se dieron cita en la Gran Manzana para la presentación de la pelea entre Saúl Canelo Álvarez y Miguel Ángel Cotto, a realizarse el próximo 21 de noviembre.
Los contendientes siguen de gira por el mundo y una vez finalizado el evento en Nueva York, Canelo y Cotto partieron a la ciudad de Caguas, Puerto Rico, país del cual es originario Miguel Ángel.
“El boxeo necesita una pelea como esta. Será un honor enfrentarme a alguien como Cotto”, declaró en la coferencia el mexicano. “Entregaré todo de mi el 21 de noviembre para hacer historia”, agregó en referencia a su preparación.
En tanto, Cotto aseguró que tanto él como su equipo de trabajo se encuentra comprometido en obtener el triunfo ante el mexicano, quien tiene sólo una derrota en su historial.
“Mi equipo y yo sólo tenemos una cosa en mente: la victoria”, dijo el boricua, quien también contó con el apoyo de aficionados de Puerto Rico.
Foto: Saúl Martínez
