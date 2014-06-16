Por Becarios Web

Paparazzi captó a los futbolistas cuando nadaban desnudos

Redacción

Los jugadores de la selección de Croacia se relajaban desnudos en la alberca de su hotel de concentración en Brasil descansando sin saber que varios fotógrafos escondidos los captaban como ‘Dios los trajo al mundo’.

Las imágenes fueron publicadas en el  sitio alemán Blid.de  y entre los futbolistas desnudos se identificó a Luca Modric, jugador del Real Madrid.

Tras el escándalo, los mismos atletas dieron a conocer su molestia y exigieron más privacidad al respecto y decidieron “vetar” a la prensa después de la publicación de las imágenes.

El director técnico del equipo, Kovac, declaró;  “No puedo obligarlos  a que hablen con ustedes después de lo que hicieron contra ellos y sus familias”.

“¿Cómo se sentirían si alguien les toma fotos desnudos? Ellos insisten en que ya no van a hablar con usted y no sé si el silencio terminará mañana o hasta el final de nuestra participación en el Mundial”, añadió el entrenador muy molesto.

“Yo respeto la opinión de mis jugadores y también sé que usted han hecho un trabajo muy profesional hasta ahora, pero lo arruinaron con esto. El mundo entero ha visto las fotos”.

Croacia enfrentará a Camerún el próximo miércoles en Manaus en duelo vital para ambos equipos dentro del Grupo A en donde Brasil y México están a la cabeza.

Fotos: Tomadas de Internet

