El Consejo de la Judicatura Federal informó ayer que el pasado 31 de octubre dio por cumplida una orden de aprehensión
Redacción.
Estado de México.- Los siete militares que están implicados en la muerte de 22 civiles en Tlatlaya, fueron consignados ante el Juzgado Cuarto de Distrito en Procesos Penales federales en el Estado de México.
Estas acciones se llevaron a cabo para cumplimentar una orden de aprehensión girada por la Procuraduría General de la República (PGR).
El arresto se realizó el 31 de octubre, aproximadamente a la medianoche, reveló ayer el Consejo para la Judicatura Federal.
Los soldados detenidos son: Alan Fuentes Guadarrama, Julio César Guerrero Cruz, Roberto Acevedo López, Samuel Torres López, Fernando Quintero Millán, Leobardo Hernández Leónides y el teniente Ezequiel Rodríguez Martínez, este último iba al mando del grupo el 30 junio, día en que se perpetraron las ejecuciones.
En la misma consignación Quintero Millán, Acevedo López y Hernández Leónides enfrentan cargos como presuntos culpables de la comisión del delito de abuso de autoridad, homicidio calificado en agravio de ocho personas y alteración ilícita del lugar y vestigios del hecho delictivo, previstos en el Código Penal Federal.
Al teniente Rodríguez Martínez se le imputa la presunta responsabilidad en el delito de encubrimiento, tras no impedir la consumación de una falta.
Los arrestados quedaron recluidos en la prisión militar adscrita a la Primera Región Militar, ubicada en el Campo Militar 1-A, en México, Distrito Federal.
Masacre
Este grupo está relacionado con la ejecución de 22 personas el 30 de junio, durante un presunto enfrentamiento entre personal militar y supuestos miembros del crimen organizado.
Los hechos ocurrieron en Cuadrilla Nueva, en Tlatlaya, Estado de México.
Los cargos que enfrentan
- Los militares implicados están acusados de los siguientes delitos.
- Los siete están acusados por uso indebido del ejercicio público.
- Tres de ellos de abuso de autoridad.
- También de homicidio calificado de ocho sujetos.
- Y alteración ilícita del lugar y vestigios del hecho.
Foto: Especial
