La actriz renuncia a Televisa, para dedicarse de lleno a la política

La también productora solicita a los artistas con buenos atributos que los enseñen

Si hay alguien que da de qué hablar en el medio del espectáculo, esa es Carmen Salinas, quien responde a la prensa sobre cualquier tema.

La actriz prepara su entrada triunfal a la política mexicana y por eso acudió a la empresa Televisa a hablar con los directivos, para que cesen su contrato de exclusividad por tres años, en los que se desempeñaría como diputada plurinominal por el Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI).

“Fui a platicar con los ejecutivos que me trataron muy lindo.

Les dije que no me parece bien, a parte voy a cobrar un sueldo allá y todavía venga a cobrar un sueldo aquí (Televisa)”, declaró en un programa de la cadena Radiofórmula.

“Les dio tanta risita, es la primera vez que una gente viene y nos dice que no va a venir a cobrar, y que le guardemos su contrato hasta que terminen sus funciones como diputada”, agregó la también productora, quien espera que al término de sus funciones la firma la vuelva a contratar.

Pero sus declaraciones no pararon, sino que comentó acerca del video pornográfico del actor David Zepeda, en el que aparece autocomplaciéndose.

“Sí, ya lo vi, ya le dije que si quiere crecer bueno y sano, que se coma lo que trae en la mano”, aseveró entre risas.

Declaró que Zepeda no se pudo sentir incómodo, por lo que recomienda que quienes tengan cosas hermosas, que las enseñen; y aún más, solicitó que se grabe la segunda parte de dicho material.

Números:

81 años tiene la estrella de televisión.

1964 debutó como actriz en la telenovela “La vecindad”.

1997 inició la exitosa puesta “Aventurera”.

