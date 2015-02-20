Mexicanos invitan al tradicional evento de San Francisco de Coapan que se realizará en El Bronx
Perla Guzmán
Nueva York.- Con el fin de mantener las tradiciones poblanas y pasar un rato amable, los organizadores del Carnaval de San Francisco Coapan invitan a latinos del área triestatal, a un evento que se llevará a cabo en El Bronx.
Sergio Tello, uno de los 13 paisanos que durante todo un año ahorra para poder pagar la renta del lugar, la música y la comida, comentó a Diario de México Edición USA que cualquier esfuerzo vale la pena con tal de dar a conocer su cultura.
“Llevamos cuatro años realizando el evento. Cada vez viene más gente y de más lejos. No todos son poblanos, también hay gente de Ecuador , Honduras y República Dominicana. Se sorprenden con lo festivo que es México”, dijo.
Destacó que uno de los actos principales del carnavales es el rapto de la novia; es decir, el momento en que la persona que actúa como la hija del corregidor es llevada a caballo por un paisano que representa al joven Agustín Lorenzo y sus bandidos.
Y que otro momento crucial es cuando se escenifica el primer casamiento indígena con un español y la representación final de la Batalla del 5 de mayo.
“Todo es muy bonito. Después de que se hace el casamiento, aventamos dulces y se baila ‘La Víbora de la mar’. Ya después se come y se baila”, comentó Tello.
Cabe mencionar que el festejo de este sábado contará con la presencia de dos bandas: la ‘Qué Buena’ y ‘La Parrandera’; además se ofrecerán antojitos mexicanos como chalupas poblanas. Las puertas del lugar abrirán a partir de las 4:30 de la tarde.
Foto: Sergio Tello
