Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Mexicanos invitan al tradicional evento de San Francisco de Coapan que se realizará en El Bronx

Carnaval

El acto más esperado es la representación del rapto de la novia y el casamiento.

Perla Guzmán

Nueva York.- Con el fin de mantener las tradiciones poblanas y pasar un rato amable, los organizadores del Carnaval de San Francisco Coapan invitan a latinos del área triestatal, a un evento que se llevará a cabo en El Bronx.

Sergio Tello, uno de los 13 paisanos que durante todo un año ahorra para poder pagar la renta del lugar, la música y la comida, comentó a Diario de México Edición USA que cualquier esfuerzo vale la pena con tal de dar a conocer su cultura.

“Llevamos cuatro años realizando el evento. Cada vez viene más gente y de más lejos. No todos son poblanos, también hay gente de Ecuador , Honduras y República Dominicana. Se sorprenden con lo festivo que es México”, dijo.

Destacó que uno de los actos principales del carnavales es el rapto de la novia; es decir, el momento en que la persona que actúa como la hija del corregidor es llevada a caballo por un paisano que representa al joven Agustín Lorenzo y sus bandidos.

Y que otro momento crucial es cuando se escenifica el primer casamiento indígena con un español y la representación final de la Batalla del 5 de mayo.

“Todo es muy bonito. Después de que se hace el casamiento, aventamos dulces y se baila ‘La Víbora de la mar’. Ya después se come y se baila”, comentó Tello.

Cabe mencionar que el festejo de este sábado contará con la presencia de dos bandas: la ‘Qué Buena’ y ‘La Parrandera’; además se ofrecerán antojitos mexicanos como chalupas poblanas. Las puertas del lugar abrirán a partir de las 4:30 de la tarde.

Foto: Sergio Tello

