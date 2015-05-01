El portero del Madrid fue sincero respecto a sus objetivos

Redacción.- El portero del Real Madrid, Iker Casillas, manifestó que su gran objetivo en la temporada es ganar la Champions League, mientras que el título de la Liga de España pasa a segundo término.

“Evidentemente la afición madridista es muy de la copa de Europa; si me haces elegir una es la Champions porque dependemos de nosotros”, comentó el portero en referencia al subliderato en la Liga, torneo en el que se encuentra a dos puntos del Barcelona a falta de cuatro jornadas.

Real Madrid jugará las Semifinales de la Champions contra la Juventus de Italia y tiene la oportunidad de ser el primer equipo bicampeón bajo el formato actual del torneo más importante de Europa.

“Creo que conseguir una segunda Copa de Europa seguida no ha pasado nunca en esta competición y es un reto apasionante. La liga también pero si me haces quedarme con una, me quedo con la Champions”, comentó el arquero, quien descartó salir del Madrid.

Foto: Mexsport