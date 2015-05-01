Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

El portero del Madrid fue sincero respecto a sus objetivos

Gerardo Torrado falló el penal al final del primer tiempo.

Casillas deteniendo un penal a Gerardo Torrado, en el Mundial de Clubes

Redacción.- El portero del Real Madrid, Iker Casillas, manifestó que su gran objetivo en la temporada es ganar la Champions League, mientras que el título de la Liga de España pasa a segundo término.

“Evidentemente la afición madridista es muy de la copa de Europa; si me haces elegir una es la Champions porque dependemos de nosotros”, comentó el portero en referencia al subliderato en la Liga, torneo en el que se encuentra a dos puntos del Barcelona a falta de cuatro jornadas.

Real Madrid jugará las Semifinales de la Champions contra la Juventus de Italia y tiene la oportunidad de ser el primer equipo bicampeón bajo el formato actual del torneo más importante de Europa.

“Creo que conseguir una segunda Copa de Europa seguida no ha pasado nunca en esta competición y es un reto apasionante. La liga también pero si me haces quedarme con una, me quedo con la Champions”, comentó el arquero, quien descartó salir del Madrid.

Foto: Mexsport

5 Respuestas

  1. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    Just desire to say your article is as surprising.
    The clarity in your post is just great and that i can think you are an expert in this subject.
    Fine together with your permission allow me
    to snatch your RSS feed to stay updated with drawing
    close post. Thanks one million and please carry on the rewarding work.

    Responder
  5. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    First off I want to say great blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not
    mind. I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing.
    I’ve had a hard time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out there.
    I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like
    the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted just trying to figure out
    how to begin. Any recommendations or tips? Many thanks!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.