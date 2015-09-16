Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Redacción @Diariodemexusa

Cecilia Suárez, quien protagoniza la cinta “Elvira, te daría mi vida pero la estoy usando”, expresó su emoción por volver al doblaje con un persona je en la película animada francesa“El Principio”, de Mark Osborne.

La estrella dijo ya tenía muchísimas ganas de volver a doblar animación porque le gusta mucho hacerlo; la historia, que es bellísima puede compartirla con su hijo.

“Se estrena en noviembre y la verdad tuve la suerte de hacer el doblaje de un personaje bellísimo”, comentó la mexicana.

Respecto a su incursión como directora de microteatro con la obra “Puntos suspensivos”, expuso que fue un reto muy agradable y un resultado muy emocionante que la nutre como persona. “Es como entender tu misma profesión pero desde otro lugar, porque aunque eres parte de la misma tripulación ocupas otro asiento y eso siempre lo vuelve importante”, mencionó la actriz.

Tras comentar que tiene en puerta un proyecto cinematográfico con el director Manolo Caro, la joven oriunda de la ciudad de Tampico, Tamaulipas no descartó la posibilidad de volver a trabajar con Ernesto Contreras, quien la dirigió en la cinta “Las oscuras primaveras”.

