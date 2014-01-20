Un 19 de enero de 1964, La Máquina goleó 7-1 al Zamora para lograr el ascenso a la Primera División del futbol mexicano
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- Cruz Azul realizó ayer una misa para conmemorar el 50 aniversario del ascenso del equipo a la Primera División.
La misa se realizó en la cancha de futbol rápido Octavio Muciño, que está a lado del Estadio 10 de Diciembre, en Ciudad Cooperativa, Hidalgo.
Un 19 de enero de 1964, Cruz Azul logró su ascenso a la Primera División después de golear 7-1 al Zamora y quedar como líder con 45 puntos en la Segunda División. En ese momento el equipo estaba integrado solo por mexicanos.
“Fue un sueño agradable, de esos de los que no quieres despertar”, recuerda Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, hoy presidente del club deportivo y en ese entonces jugador de ese equipo histórico.
Eran tiempos en los que el profesionalismo se colaba con los amateur.
“Eran viajes larguísimos los que se hacían, recuerda Billy, viajes de 18 horas en autobús. Uno llegaba a las cuatro de la mañana de esos juegos y sin dormir, se tenía que ir a la Universidad”, comentó.
“Manejaba los dos perfiles, pero no jugaba mucho. Tenía 17 años. En esa era no había cambios. Jugaban sólo 11 y los demás, a la tribuna, sólo a ver”, rememoró ‘Billy’ quien jugaba de 10 en aquellas épocas.
En el ahora histórico equipo que logró el ascenso jugaban Jesús García, Roberto Reynoso, Enrique López, Rogelio Alba, Ramón Ibarra, Héctor Pulido, Raúl Arellano, Porfirio Gutiérrez, Auelio Calvillo, José Díaz y Roberto Muciño; eran dirigidos por el húngaro Jorge Marik.
Los jugadores sobrevivientes del ascenso recordaron aquel partido y oraron por los que ya fallecieron.
Por la tarde, los ex jugadores celestes tuvieron una comida para recordar el ascenso.
1927 año en que se fundó el Cruz Azul como equipo de futbol.
Inició perdiendo
El inicio del Cruz Azul en el Máximo Circuito no fue alentador: cayó 4-1 con el Monterrey en su partido debut en Primera División y parecía que su andar sería corto por esas aguas.
Foto: Especial
magnificent issues altogether, you simply won a new reader.
What might you recommend in regards to your put up that you just made a few days in the past?
Any sure?
I’ve learn a few excellent stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how much attempt you place to make this sort of fantastic informative website.
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d
ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa?
My blog covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each
other. If you’re interested feel free to shoot
me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
Fantastic blog by the way!
Hi, this weekend is fastidious in favor of me, as this moment i am reading this
impressive educational paragraph here at my residence.
Howdy! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my
previous room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this page to him.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for.
Would you offer guest writers to write content for you personally?
I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on a
lot of the subjects you write with regards to here.
Again, awesome web log!
Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I
need some guidance from an established blog. Is it hard to
set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty
quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where
to start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thanks