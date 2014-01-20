Por juan manuel hernandez

Un 19 de enero de 1964, La Máquina goleó 7-1 al Zamora para lograr el ascenso a la Primera División del futbol mexicano

Redacción

Ciudad de México.- Cruz Azul realizó ayer una misa para conmemorar el 50 aniversario del ascenso del equipo a la Primera División.

La misa se realizó en la cancha de futbol rápido Octa­vio Muciño, que está a lado del Estadio 10 de Diciembre, en Ciudad Cooperativa, Hidalgo.

Un 19 de enero de 1964, Cruz Azul logró su ascenso a la Primera División después de golear 7-1 al Zamora y quedar como líder con 45 puntos en la Segunda División. En ese momento el equipo estaba integrado solo por mexicanos.

“Fue un sueño agradable, de esos de los que no quieres despertar”, recuerda Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, hoy presi­dente del club deportivo y en ese entonces jugador de ese equipo histórico.

Eran tiempos en los que el profesionalismo se colaba con los amateur.

“Eran viajes larguísimos los que se hacían, recuerda Billy, viajes de 18 horas en au­tobús. Uno llegaba a las cuatro de la mañana de esos juegos y sin dormir, se tenía que ir a la Universidad”, comentó.

“Manejaba los dos perfiles, pero no jugaba mucho. Tenía 17 años. En esa era no había cam­bios. Jugaban sólo 11 y los de­más, a la tribuna, sólo a ver”, rememoró ‘Billy’ quien jugaba de 10 en aquellas épocas.

En el ahora histórico equipo que logró el ascenso jugaban Jesús García, Roberto Reynoso, Enrique López, Roge­lio Alba, Ramón Ibarra, Héctor Pulido, Raúl Arellano, Porfirio Gutiérrez, Auelio Calvillo, José Díaz y Roberto Muciño; eran dirigidos por el húngaro Jorge Marik.

Los jugadores sobrevivien­tes del ascenso recordaron aquel partido y oraron por los que ya fallecieron.

Por la tarde, los ex ju­gadores celestes tuvieron una comida para recordar el ascenso.

1927 año en que se fundó el Cruz Azul como equipo de futbol.

Inició perdiendo

El inicio del Cruz Azul en el Máximo Circuito no fue alentador: cayó 4-1 con el Monterrey en su partido debut en Primera División y parecía que su andar se­ría corto por esas aguas.

Integrantes de La Máquina estuvieron en la ceremonia

Integrantes de La
Máquina estuvieron en la ceremonia

Foto: Especial

7 Respuestas

  2. Clarita

    I’ve learn a few excellent stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting.
    I wonder how much attempt you place to make this sort of fantastic informative website.

    Responder
  3. Rowena

    Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d
    ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa?
    My blog covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each
    other. If you’re interested feel free to shoot
    me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
    Fantastic blog by the way!

    Responder
  5. administrationthe velashape

    Howdy! This post couldn’t be written any better!
    Reading through this post reminds me of my
    previous room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this page to him.
    Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!

    Responder
  6. antibiotics including

    My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for.
    Would you offer guest writers to write content for you personally?

    I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on a
    lot of the subjects you write with regards to here.
    Again, awesome web log!

    Responder
  7. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I
    need some guidance from an established blog. Is it hard to
    set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty
    quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where
    to start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thanks

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.