El poblado de Rincón de Romos se llena de alegría con una de las fiestas más importantes de la región hidrocálida
Emiliano Martín del Campo
Aguascalientes.- Durante ocho días, el municipio de Rincón de Romos se llena de fiesta, baile y tradición con la intención de conmemorar al Patrón de la comunidad: El Señor de las Angustias.
Esta celebración que tuvo sus inicios hace 168 años, es una de las más importantes de la región hidrocálida que se localiza a 39 kilómetros de la capital.
El presidente del Patronato de la feria, Refugio Ruvalcaba Nieto, explicó a Diario de México Edición USA que la organización se divide en la celebración religiosa, desarrollada por la Iglesia y la logística que involucra las actividades recreativas, deportivas y de comercialización, en que intervienen los pobladores.
Comentó que la fiesta comenzó el 10 de enero con el gallo enterrado, una carrera de caballos donde los participantes tienen que encontrar al animal y desenterrarlo sin caer del corcel. Entre los atractivos más populares y de gran significado cultural resalta el concurso de palo encebado, la coronación de la Reina de Rincón de Ramos y la danza de los Matlachines, que se remonta en las tribus Chichimecas.
Para los pobladores que gustan de la música actual, asisten bailarines y cantantes que presentan sus obras, resaltó el profesor Ruvalcaba.
El misterio
La festividad comienza con la bajada del Patrón del municipio, que consiste en una peregrinación en donde se pasea el Cristo por las calles de la comunidad.
“El señor de las Angustias es venerado por una costumbre que había en San José de Gracia-municipio vecino- de una procesión; en ese entonces un par de señoras mandaron a hacer dos Cristos; sin embargo, existe cierto misterio alrededor de las imágenes pues se cree que una desapareció y otra quedó aquí en la comunidad.
A partir de ese momento la población le ha tenido fe por lo que se convirtió en el Patrono de la región”, afirmó el Presidente del Patronato de la Feria.
Foto: Especial
