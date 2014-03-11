Una exposición gratuita en honor al líder mexicano, será inaugurada el 17 de marzo
Redacción
Chicago.- Para rendir homenaje a don Benito Juárez, ex presidente de México, el gobernador de Chicago, Pat Quinn, inaugurará una exposición gratuita en el James R. Thompson Center de esta ciudad.
La exhibición se realizará del 17 al 21 de marzo, año de su natalicio y ofrecerá una colorida visión del llamado Benemérito de las Américas, quien tiene una conexión especial con Illinois.
En 1861, envió a un joven emisario llamado Matías Romero a Springfield para reunirse con el presidente electo Lincoln. Esa reunión histórica se recrea en escena en días recientes en la Biblioteca y Museo Presidencial Lincoln.
El Gobernador Quinn y el gobernador Eruviel Ávila del Estado de México colocaron recientemente una ofrenda floral ante la estatua de Benito Juárez en la Plaza de las Américas en la concurrida Magnificent Mile de Chicago.
La muestra – que fue vista por miles de visitantes en la Biblioteca y Museo Presidencial Abraham Lincoln de Springfield, Illinois – examina la vida de Juárez desde su humilde juventud hasta su pionera Presidencia.
Para ir:
Del 17 al 21 de marzo de 2014 en el James R. Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph, Chicago
