El músico retomará las canciones que más le gustaban al escritor, quien se consideró ‘hincha’ de su música
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- El cantante y compositor Celso Piña, ‘El Rebelde del Acordeón’, recuerda con nostalgia y agradecimiento las veces que convivió con el escritor colombiano Gabriel García Márquez, a quien siempre admiró, por lo que a manera de homenaje póstumo, su nuevo disco ‘Aquí presente compa’ incluye los temas que más le gustaba bailar al Premio Nobel de Literatura.
Aunque fueron pocas las ocasiones en que Celso Piña convivió con el autor de ‘La hojarasca’, las recuerda con mucho cariño: “(Márquez) vio en mí a un amigo y un exponente de su folclor y yo siempre lo admiré como escritor, la primera vez que estuvimos juntos, yo le canté mis canciones con el acordeón mientras él bailaba”.
En esa ocasión, García Márquez mandó llamar a Celso, lo tomó de las manos y le agradeció por poner en alto el folclor musical y por ser un buen hombre, ‘yo le di las gracias y pedí que Dios lo bendijera’.
La siguiente vez que estuvieron juntos, Celso llevaba consigo la primera edición de ‘Cien años de soledad’ y le pidió se lo firmara: ‘Para Celso Piña de su hincha… El Gabo’, le escribió.
1982 fue el año en que el escritor colombiano recién fallecido ganó el Nobel de Literatura.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
Hello there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the structure of your site?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of
content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering issues with your blog.
It seems like some of the text in your content are running off
the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them
too? This might be a issue with my browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Kudos
It’s awesome in support of me to have a web page,
which is beneficial in favor of my know-how.
thanks admin
Great article, just what I needed.
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills
and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or
did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like
this one nowadays.
After looking at a handful of the blog articles on your website, I seriously
like your technique of blogging. I book marked it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back in the near future.
Please visit my website too and tell me your opinion.
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I enjoy the info you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, amazing site!