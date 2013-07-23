El jugador de La Máquina se dijo encantado si llega la convocatoria
México, D.F. – “Si me llaman, encantado. Yo trabajo para mi equipo y si puedo ayudar a la Selección, adelante”, dijo Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez sobre su posible convocatoria al ‘Tri’ de José Manuel de la Torre en entrevista televisiva
El argentino, recién naturalizado mexicano, dijo además que ante las dificultades por las que atraviesa el equipo, el es “una persona de cabeza de cabeza fuerte” y dijo preocuparse más por lo que haga su equipo que lo que se diga de este.
Estos dichos se suman a los que Christian Giménez ya había pronunciado el día que recibió su carta de naturalización en la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE) cuando mencionó que pese a considerarse “un guerrero” estaba abierto a aprender de todos los compañeros (del la Selección Mexicana) y aportar lo suyo.
“Soy un guerrero que siempre va a sumar. Trataré de aprenderles a todos y aportar lo mío. Si me convocan iré con un compromiso enorme”, explicó el sudamericano que ya es elegible para ‘Chepo’. Sin embargo en esa misma ocasión, el volante admitió que no había buscado la naturalización para acercarse al ‘Tri’, sino por el cariño que le tiene a México.
Foto: Especial
