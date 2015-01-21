El argentino naturalizado mexicano sigue con la idea de retirarse con la Máquina
Notimex
Por la mente de Christian “Chaco” Giménez sólo pasa el deseo de ser campeón de Liga MX con Cruz Azul y por ello seguirá su carrera en este club, luego que Pachuca, otro club al que quiere mucho, intentó el regreso a sus filas para el Clausura 2015.
“Estoy en un club donde me dan la oportunidad de hacer algo importante, porque yo sé que se puede hacer historia con este equipo, y le aposté a eso, le aposté a ser campeón con Cruz Azul sin importarme lo que me dolió decirle no a Pachuca”, dijo hoy en conferencia de prensa.
“No se dio por distintas circunstancias. No hubo mucho periodo (para negociar) por el tema de llegar del Mundial de Clubes al torneo (de Liga MX). Quiero mucho a Cruz Azul, quiero mucho al Pachuca, y no se dio porque el de arriba dijo que no se da”, indicó.
El argentino naturalizado mexicano, quien tiene contrato vigente por todo 2015 con los celestes, sigue con la idea de retirarse con la Máquina, aunque sabe que por su edad y sin que el grupo brinde resultados positivos, entiéndase el anhelado noveno campeonato de liga, podría ver truncado ese sueño.
“La diferencia son los años, ya llevo cinco años en el club y el discurso es el mismo y (ganar el título de liga) no se lleva a cabo”, enfatizó.
“Obviamente que si yo gano un título acá sí tengo un respaldo importante, pero sino lo hago quizá no (pudiera retirarse en el club). Estoy muy feliz en Cruz Azul, pero quiero entregar cosas buenas”, señaló.
Giménez recordó las palabras del timonel celeste, Luis Fernando Tena, antes de comenzar el presente certamen sobre el futuro del actual plantel, incluido el cuerpo técnico.
“Ya lo dijo el profe Tena (el Clausura 2015) es un torneo de prueba para todos, realmente sino hacemos las cosas bien muchos de nosotros no vamos a seguir en el club”, indicó al final de la práctica de hoy.
“Entonces tenemos que tener esa mentalidad, saber que el torneo pasado hicimos las cosas muy mal y no podemos volver a hacerlo. Tenemos que pensar que nadie acá es indiscutido, que nadie tiene el puesto asegurado y que todos los partidos van a ser importantes y en todos debemos dar el máximo para ser protagonistas”, enfatizó.
