Por Fernando Gonzalez

El ex Campeón ya no peleará en septiembre ante Brian Vera

Julio-Cesar-ChavezNotimex

El mexicano Julio César Chávez jr. aplazó su regreso al ring debido a una cortada en la ceja derecha y no podrá enfrentar al estadounidense Brian Vera el próximo 7 de septiembre en Los Angeles, California.

El ex monarca mundial de peso medio del CMB sufrió un pequeño corte en el párpado derecho durante sus entrenamientos y se espera que tenga acción hasta el 28 de septiembre, informó una fuente cercana a la promotora Top Rank.

El rival, Brian Vera, y la sede, Staples Center de Los Ángeles, se mantienen, aunque se espera la nueva fecha que se anuncie esta semana.

Chávez Carrasco tuvo un ligero corte que requirió dos puntadas en sus prácticas en Culiacán, Sinaloa, y viajó a Hermosillo este lunes para recoger su visa de trabajo para poder viajar a Estados Unidos.

El hijo del legendario JC Chávez tendría su primer combate en casi un año luego de perder la corona mediana del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo ante el argentino Sergio Martínez en septiembre de 2012 y tras cumplir una suspensión de nueve meses por la Comisión Atlética del Estado de Nevada al fallar un examen antidopaje

Foto: Especial

