El ex Campeón ya no peleará en septiembre ante Brian Vera
El mexicano Julio César Chávez jr. aplazó su regreso al ring debido a una cortada en la ceja derecha y no podrá enfrentar al estadounidense Brian Vera el próximo 7 de septiembre en Los Angeles, California.
El ex monarca mundial de peso medio del CMB sufrió un pequeño corte en el párpado derecho durante sus entrenamientos y se espera que tenga acción hasta el 28 de septiembre, informó una fuente cercana a la promotora Top Rank.
El rival, Brian Vera, y la sede, Staples Center de Los Ángeles, se mantienen, aunque se espera la nueva fecha que se anuncie esta semana.
Chávez Carrasco tuvo un ligero corte que requirió dos puntadas en sus prácticas en Culiacán, Sinaloa, y viajó a Hermosillo este lunes para recoger su visa de trabajo para poder viajar a Estados Unidos.
El hijo del legendario JC Chávez tendría su primer combate en casi un año luego de perder la corona mediana del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo ante el argentino Sergio Martínez en septiembre de 2012 y tras cumplir una suspensión de nueve meses por la Comisión Atlética del Estado de Nevada al fallar un examen antidopaje
Foto: Especial
What’s up, yeah this paragraph is really nice and I
have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox
and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Many thanks!
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself
or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking
to construct my own blog and would like to find
out where u got this from. many thanks
At this time it seems like WordPress is the preferred blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your
blog?
It’s actually a great and helpful piece of information. I’m satisfied that you simply shared this useful information with
us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your
blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark
your site to come back down the road. All the best
Hello I am so thrilled I found your website, I really found you by error,
while I was looking on Askjeeve for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for
a incredible post and a all round thrilling
blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the moment but I
have saved it and also added your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read much more,
Please do keep up the awesome work.
I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both equally
educative and entertaining, and without a doubt, you have
hit the nail on the head. The problem is something too few
folks are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy I found
this during my search for something concerning this.
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured
I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa?
My blog covers a lot of the same topics as yours and
I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you might be interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Superb blog by the
way!
I got this site from my pal who told me concerning this web site and at
the moment this time I am browsing this web page and reading very
informative content at this time.
What’s up, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was funny. Keep on posting!
Right now it appears like Drupal is the top blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?