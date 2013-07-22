El boxeador seguirá sólo su carrera, lejos de los consejos de ‘La Leyenda’
“Mi padre ya no seguirá en mi esquina”. Así de claro y contundente Julio César Chávez Jr. dio por terminada su relación laboral con la leyenda del boxeo mexicano.
Después de varios años en los que ayudó en su crecimiento boxístico, el ex Campeón de Peso Medio del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo (CMB) ha decidido continuar sólo su camino.
“Llegamos a un acuerdo para terminar la relación, ya no estará en mis campamentos, pues considero que es complicado hacer esto con un familiar”, dijo Chávez Carrasco, en otro intento por recuperar su carrera y enfilarse a la cima que estuvo cerca de conseguir hasta su derrota ante el argentino Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martínez.
El futuro de Julio César Chávez Jr. se enfocará ahora en preparar su pelea ante el estadounidense Brian Vera, con quien disputará un estelar combate el próximo 7 de septiembre.
Foto: Especial
Ridiculous quest there. What occurred after? Thanks!
When some one searches for his essential thing, so he/she wants
to be available that in detail, therefore that thing
is maintained over here.
I don’t even know the way I ended up here, however I assumed this publish was once great.
I do not recognize who you’re but certainly you’re
going to a well-known blogger for those who are not already.
Cheers!
Hello! I realize this is sort of off-topic however
I needed to ask. Does running a well-established website
like yours take a large amount of work? I’m brand
new to writing a blog but I do write in my journal every
day. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my personal experience and views online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions or tips
for new aspiring blog owners. Thankyou!
Hey great blog! Does running a blog similar to this
require a lot of work? I have no knowledge of programming but I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways,
if you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject however I just wanted to ask.
Thank you!
Pretty component of content. I simply stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to claim that I get
actually enjoyed account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you
get right of entry to consistently rapidly.
Simply want to say your article is as surprising.
The clearness in your post is simply spectacular and i could assume you are an expert
on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep
up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem along with your site in web explorer,
could check this? IE nonetheless is the market
chief and a huge section of people will omit your great
writing because of this problem.
Thank you, I have just been looking for info about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered till now.
But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you sure
about the supply?
Hello there! Quick question that’s entirely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My blog looks weird when browsing from my iphone4. I’m
trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct this problem.
If you have any suggestions, please share.
Many thanks!
Thank you for some other magnificent post. Where else may just anybody get that
type of info in such a perfect manner of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at
the look for such information.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will
be thankful to you.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide
credit and sources back to your website? My website is
in the very same niche as yours and my users would genuinely
benefit from a lot of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this ok with you. Many
thanks!
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be
really something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking
forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
At this time it seems like BlogEngine is the best blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?